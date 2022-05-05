New Delhi: For years, the world has been trying to track aliens or extraterrestrials. There have been many researches and projects being carried out about the existence of aliens. A recent study published in arXiv – online database of non-peer-reviewed publications – stated about a hypothetical way to send message to aliens. According to the study, “an updated, binary-coded message has been developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy”.Also Read - Alien’s Footprints on Mars? NASA Instagram Post Has Got People Talking

“The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface,” the study, which is yet to be peer reviewed, said.

“The message concludes with digitized images of the human form, along with an invitation for any receiving intelligences to respond.” The BITG message is based on binary-coded messages which were developed to help the aliens understand the signal and is likely to be understood by the extraterrestrials.

“A NASA spokesperson told Snopes that two of the study authors, Jonathan Jiang and Kristen Fehy, are employed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Jiang and Fehy ‘contributed to the study because some of the work intersects with their areas of expertise, but this was not work they were directed to do by NASA, and NASA is not working on a broadcast of this kind’,” according to a report by Soch Fact Check.

An earlier report published by India.com reported that NASA will send naked pictures of human to space.

Correction: The NASA will not send any naked pictures of human to space.