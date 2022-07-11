Washington: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all set to release the first full-color images taken by James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) , the $10 billion observatory run by the US-based space agency. The observatory is the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent into space. More than 21 feet in diameter, the telescope is said to trigger the scientific operations that could fundamentally transform astrophysics and our understanding of the universe.Also Read - 'Deepest Image of Our Universe': NASA to Reveal Never-seen-before Picture of Universe

How Does The Telescope Work?

The huge telescope comprises 18 hexagonal-shaped mirrors, all perfectly aligned to capture images with unmatched sharpness and clarity. Made out of gold-plated beryllium, the telescope is designed to gather infrared light — a type of light invisible to the human eye that can travel incredibly long distances across the universe. The upcoming images will be the first to provide full-color images of the cosmos, to the greatest depths that have ever been covered and demonstrate Webb’s advanced scientific capabilities. Also Read - NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to Launch Today: How to Watch Live in India

What All Does NASA Plans to Unravel?

NASA had announced the release of the first deepest full-color image of the universe at 5 PM ET, on 11 July (2:30 AM IST, 12 July). For weeks, NASA had been planning to release the images all together on the morning of July 12th, but over the weekend, the agency surprised everyone by adding a last-minute White House briefing. Now, President Joe Biden will reveal one of the images first, with NASA administrator Bill Nelson providing remarks. Also Read - NASA Selects 3 Hyderabad Firms to Manufacture VITAL Ventilators For Treating COVID-19 Patients

Scheduled time: New York: 5PM / San Francisco: 2PM / London: 10PM / Berlin: 11PM / Moscow: 12AM / New Delhi: 2:30AM / Beijing: 5AM / Tokyo: 6AM / Melbourne: 7AM

NASA has planned a series of briefings on July 12th to roll out the rest of the images. First, at 9:45AM ET, there will be opening remarks by leadership at NASA and the JWST team. Then, at 10:30AM ET, NASA would reveal the remaining images during a live broadcast, which will be followed by a media press conference at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center at 12:30PM ET.

Scheduled time for the rest of the images to be released on 12th July: New York: 10:30AM / San Francisco: 7:30AM / London: 3:30PM / Berlin: 4:30PM / Moscow: 5:30PM / New Delhi: 8:00PM / Beijing: 10:30PM / Tokyo: 11:30PM / Melbourne: 12:30AM

The US-based space agency will also release an atmospheric observation of a planet that is not in our solar system — known as an exoplanet spectrum. The light data from the spectrum provides astronomers with detailed information about what molecules — like water, carbon dioxide, and methane — exist there. These findings could help determine whether other planets show signs of life.

How Can I Watch The Image Release?

NASA will livestream coverage on its dedicated channels including NASA TV, which can be found on YouTube and NASA’s website. The release will also air on NASA’s app as well as NASA’s social channels on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Dailymotion.

The journey for the space agency and the telescope has been a long one, continually marked by delays. The JWST has been in development for the last two-and-a-half decade. However, the telescope was finally launched on December 25, 2021. Over the last six months, scientists and engineers have meticulously deployed, aligned, and calibrated the telescope, getting it ready for the first amazing images taken by the telescope to be revealed.