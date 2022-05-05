New Delhi: For years, the world has been trying to track aliens or extraterrestrials. There have been many researches and projects being carried out about the existence of aliens. But, we still don’t have absolute truth that aliens exists but NASA hopes to prove otherwise. In a bid to attract aliens, the NASA scientists are planning to send naked pictures of humans into space.Also Read - Alien’s Footprints on Mars? NASA Instagram Post Has Got People Talking

The NASA scientists hope that a connection can be established with an extraterrestrial by sending a pixelated illustration of a naked man and woman. The illustration that the NASA plan to send into space was revealed in a study that is part of a project called the “Beacon in the Galaxy” (BITG). The project’s main aim to send a message to the aliens or other life forms and establish any connection with them.

Why NASA plans to send naked images of humans to attract aliens

According to the study, “an updated, binary-coded message has been developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy. The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface.”

“The message concludes with digitized images of the human form, along with an invitation for any receiving intelligences to respond.”

The BITG message is based on binary-coded messages which were developed to help the aliens understand the signal and is likely to be understood by the extraterrestrials.