Is Existence Of Aliens Real? NASA To Unveil UFO Report Today

An independent team of 16 researchers shared their initial findings back in May.

New Delhi: The American space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is all set to release the findings on Thursday of a much-awaited study on Unexplained Flying Objects (UFOs) purportedly hovering in Earth’s skies. The agency announced last year that its scientists were reviewing evidence related to UFOs. This subject, related to extraterrestrials or UFOs, has long fascinated people around the world but was often dismissed by scientists.

An independent team of 16 researchers shared their initial findings back in May. They concluded that existing data and eyewitness reports were insufficient to arrive at definitive conclusions, emphasizing the need for more systematic collection of high-quality data.

It’s unlikely that Thursday’s report will change this fundamental assessment. However, it could potentially mark the beginning of a new mission for the agency.

While NASA’s probes and rovers explore the solar system for traces of ancient microbial life and its astronomers search for signs of intelligent civilizations on distant planets, the agency’s historical stance has been to debunk sightings on our own planet.

Over the course of 27 years, more than 800 “events” have been collected, with an estimated two to five percent deemed possibly anomalous, as mentioned by the report’s authors during the May meeting.

These anomalies are defined as “anything not readily understandable by the operator or the sensor” or “something behaving in an unusual manner,” explained team member Nadia Drake.

In recent years, the US government has started to take the issue of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) more seriously, partly due to concerns that they might be linked to foreign surveillance activities.

NASA’s efforts, which rely on unclassified materials, remain distinct from a Pentagon investigation, although the two entities are cooperating on how to apply scientific methodologies and tools.

In July, a former US intelligence officer garnered attention when he testified before a congressional committee, expressing his belief that the government possesses evidence of unidentified anomalous phenomena and the remains of their extraterrestrial operators.

“My testimony is based on information provided to me by individuals with a well-established history of credibility and service to this nation, many of whom have also shared compelling evidence in the form of photographs, official documents, and classified oral testimony,” stated David Grusch before lawmakers.

Just this week, a congressional hearing in Mexico featured the alleged bodies of two “non-human” entities, sparking a mix of surprise, skepticism, and ridicule on social media. These purported mummified remains, resembling beings with grayish skin and human-like body forms, were presented by Jaime Maussan, a controversial Mexican journalist and researcher who claimed to have discovered them in Peru back in 2017.

