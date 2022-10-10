Delhi: NASA is here again one with another beautiful blue cosmic discovery. A bubble in space! and it looks surreal. Massive stars can blow bubbles. The featured image shows perhaps the most famous of all star-bubbles, NGC 7635, also known simply as The Bubble Nebula. Although it looks delicate, the 7-light-year diameter bubble offers evidence of violent processes at work.Also Read - Do You Know How Moon Was Formed? Scientists Have A New Revelation. Find Out
The intriguing Bubble Nebula and associated cloud complex lie a mere 7,100 light-years away toward the boastful constellation Cassiopeia. This sharp, tantalizing view of the cosmic bubble is a reprocessed composite of previously acquired Hubble Space Telescope image data.
NASA’S BUBBLE NEBULA

7,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia lies the Bubble Nebula – a seven-light-year-across nebula – with a star 45 times more massive than our own.
Gas on the star gets so hot that it escapes into space at a speed of 4 million miles per hour (6.4 million kilometers per hour); when the hot “stellar wind” meets the surrounding frigidness of space, it folds and forms an outer edge.
Dense columns of cool hydrogen gas and space dust can be seen in the upper left and center of the photo. NASA’s Hubble Wide Field Camera-3 depicts this nebula in visible light and shows off its brilliant colors: hydrogen is green, oxygen is blue, and nitrogen is red. The star is about 4 million years old and will become a supernova in 10-20 million years.
In the upper left of the image, yellow and gold clouds transition to green as they meet the blackness of space. At the center, a blue and green bubble emanates with a bright pink star with yellow clouds adjacent to it.