Delhi: NASA is here again one with another beautiful blue cosmic discovery. A bubble in space! and it looks surreal. Massive stars can blow bubbles. The featured image shows perhaps the most famous of all star-bubbles, NGC 7635, also known simply as The Bubble Nebula. Although it looks delicate, the 7-light-year diameter bubble offers evidence of violent processes at work.

The intriguing Bubble Nebula and associated cloud complex lie a mere 7,100 light-years away toward the boastful constellation Cassiopeia. This sharp, tantalizing view of the cosmic bubble is a reprocessed composite of previously acquired Hubble Space Telescope image data.

NASA’S BUBBLE NEBULA

7,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia lies the Bubble Nebula – a seven-light-year-across nebula – with a star 45 times more massive than our own.⁣

Gas on the star gets so hot that it escapes into space at a speed of 4 million miles per hour (6.4 million kilometers per hour); when the hot “stellar wind” meets the surrounding frigidness of space, it folds and forms an outer edge.⁣

Dense columns of cool hydrogen gas and space dust can be seen in the upper left and center of the photo. NASA’s Hubble Wide Field Camera-3 depicts this nebula in visible light and shows off its brilliant colors: hydrogen is green, oxygen is blue, and nitrogen is red. The star is about 4 million years old and will become a supernova in 10-20 million years.⁣

In the upper left of the image, yellow and gold clouds transition to green as they meet the blackness of space. At the center, a blue and green bubble emanates with a bright pink star with yellow clouds adjacent to it. ⁣

