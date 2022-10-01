NASA Artemis 1 Launch: The much awaited launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket has left everyone at cliffhanger. With every new launch dat there is anew hope that is ready to lift off but unavoidable circumstances keep intervening. Recently, the launch was once again scrubbed off owing the category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian that has left swaths of destruction in parts of US. Due to the storm, the space agency was forced to roll the rocket back into the shelter from the launch pad. But now, the team is talking about a new window to set off the rocket on its mission.Also Read - Hurricane Ian Forces NASA Artemis 1 To Roll Back To Shelter. When Will It Launch Next?

ARTEMIS 1 LAUNCH DATE?

Thesvheltering of the rocket has only added more days to the its launch. But, after assessing, NASA has determined it will focus Artemis I launch planning efforts on the launch period that opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 27.

Over the coming days, managers will assess the scope of work to perform while in the VAB and identify a specific date for the next launch attempt. Focusing efforts on the November launch period allows time for employees at Kennedy to address the needs of their families and homes after the storm and for teams to identify additional checkouts needed before returning to the pad for launch.

Teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida conducted initial inspections Friday to assess potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. There was no damage to Artemis flight hardware, and facilities are in good shape with only minor water intrusion identified in a few locations.

