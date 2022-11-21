NASA’s Artemis Spacecraft to Touch Moon Today

NASA's Artemis team said they would be "waiting intently" for the signal, and so far the mission had "exceeded expectations" since last week's launch.

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, as seen from Harbor town Marina on Merritt Island, Fla. The moon is visible in the sky. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

New Delhi: Days after the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 from the shores of Florida in Cape Canaveral, the Orion space capsule will finally reach its target destination — the Moon. The vehicle with three test dummies inside it will be out of contact during this manoeuvre, which will happen at 12:44 GMT, as it takes place on the far side of the Moon.

“It’s been a really exciting few days for both the team and the spacecraft as we learn how the system operates in the deep space environment,” said Nasa’s Jim Geffre at a media briefing.

“It’s a good reminder that this is the first time in 50 years that a human exploration spacecraft has left low Earth orbit and been sent to the Moon.”

On the third day of the Artemis I mission, Orion maneuvered its solar arrays and captured the moon with a camera mounted on the end of the array.

If all goes well during the three-week mission, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon and return to Earth in December with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

The first launch of the Artemis program brought the United States closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.