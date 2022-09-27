Cape Canaveral: A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit. “We have impact!” Mission Control’s Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward.Also Read - NASA DART Mission: NASA Spacecraft Collides Into Asteroids In Defense Test, Watch Video

WHAT IS THE DART MISSION BY NASA?

The acronym stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, the first “planetary defense” experiment conducted by the US space agency, in association with scientists at Johns Hopkins University, to see if it can alter the trajectory of an asteroid in deep space if one ever comes close enough to threaten Earth. Also Read - Starry Night: Jupiter To Make Rare Closest Approach To Earth TODAY After Decades | Here Is How To Watch

WHEN DID THE COLLISION HAPPEN?

On Tuesday morning (04:46 am India time), NASA, for the first time, Dart crashed into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph).

WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE COLLISION?

The Dart mission’s target was a 525-foot (160-meter) asteroid named Dimorphos. It’s a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner. The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE MISSION SUCCEEDS

Though the impact was immediately obvious Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceased it will take as long as a couple of months to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed. The USD 325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.

Scientists insisted Dart would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 1,260 pounds (570 kilograms), compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds (5 billion kilograms). But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.

The impact should pare 10 minutes off that. The anticipated orbital shift of 1% might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.

“Now is when the science starts,” said NASA’s Lori Glaze, planetary science division director. “Now we’re going to see for real how effective we were.”

WHY NASA CRASHED INTO AN ASTEROID DELIBERATELY?

Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.

“The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do,” NASA’s senior climate adviser Katherine Calvin said, referring to the mass extinction 66 million years ago believed to have been caused by a major asteroid impact, volcanic eruptions or both.

The non-profit B612 Foundation, dedicated to protecting Earth from asteroid strikes, has been pushing for impact tests like Dart since its founding by astronauts and physicists 20 years ago. Monday’s feat aside, the world must do a better job of identifying the countless space rocks lurking out there, warned the foundation’s executive director, Ed Lu, a former astronaut.

