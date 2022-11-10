NASA’s James Webb Captures Glittering Dwarf Galaxy Not So Far Away

James Webb Dwarf Galaxy: The vastness of the galactic space where our planet resides brims with colourful and mysteries, galaxies and planets. Seems like US space agency’s James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Dwarf Galaxy: The vastness of the galactic space where our planet resides brims with colourful and mysteries, galaxies and planets. Seems like US space agency’s James Webb Space Telescope is always on alookout for new galaxies, exoplanets is on the go to help researchers unravel some of the deepest secrets of the universe. In one such attempt, the James Webb has captured a new image of s Dwarf Galaxy, Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte (WLM), the Webb telescope demonstrates its remarkable ability to resolve faint stars outside the Milky Way.

Just 3 million light-years from Earth, WLM is considered a dwarf galaxy in our galactic neighborhood. While it is close, it’s much more isolated than other nearby galaxies, which interact with our own Milky Way.

WATCH: DWARF GALAXY

Video that fades from Spitzer to Hubble then Webb views of dwarf galaxy WLM, each labeled. Spitzer’s image resembles fuzzy white blotches against a black background. The differences between Hubble and Webb’s images are more subtle. Both feature countless white stars, but Webb’s view has more sharply defined, colorful background galaxies as well as its characteristic snowflake diffraction spike pattern around particularly bright stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA Webb Telescope (@nasawebb)



WILL DWARF GALAXY LEAD TO NEW THEORIES?

According to NASA, WLM hasn’t interacted with other systems, which makes it really nice for testing theories of galaxy formation and evolution.

Many of the other nearby galaxies are intertwined and entangled with the Milky Way, which makes them harder to study.

WLM is that its gas is similar to the gas that made up galaxies in the early universe. It’s fairly unenriched, chemically speaking. (That is, it’s poor in elements heavier than hydrogen and helium.)

Because WLM is small and low-mass, supernovae (star explosion) events can be powerful and energetic enough to expel heavier elements out of the galaxy.

Taken altogether, these traits make WLM ideal for studying how stars form and evolve in small galaxies, similar to those in the early universe.

The science here is complementary to what we learn by looking at the farthest and oldest galaxies, which appear as they were when they first formed.

Dwarf galaxy Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte as viewed by the Webb telescope’s NIRCam instrument. Countless white stars, interspersed with yellow and orange background galaxies of various shapes, dot the black background. One prominent galaxy is a pale yellow spiral in the top left corner of the image. Another defining feature is a large white star with long diffraction spikes, seen just to the right of the top center.