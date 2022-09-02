James Webb Telescope: Shrouded in mystery, the universe is like a big ball of enigma. Every discovery 0f the outside world is always an interesting point of discussion. Recently, the US space agency, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope took its first direct images of a distant planet outside our solar system. The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable. The exoplanet in the image is named as HIP 65426b. It is about 6 to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. According to a statement released by NASA, it is young as planets go — about 15 to 20 million years old, compared to our 4.5-billion-year-old Earth.Also Read - NASA's James Webb Telescope Unveils Images Of Mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy. See Colourful Cosmic Snaps

Since HIP 65426 b is about 100 times farther from its host star than Earth is from the Sun, it is sufficiently distant from the star that Webb can easily separate the planet from the star in the image.

Referring to the above image, NASAWebb tweeted, “Each of Webb’s 4 views is at a different wavelength of infrared light. The white star is the location of the host star. Its light is blocked by Webb’s coronagraphs, or tiny masks. The bar shapes in the NIRCam views are artifacts of the telescope optics, not physical objects.”

NASA said, taking direct images of exoplanets is challenging because stars are so much brighter than planets. The HIP 65426 b planet is more than 10,000 times fainter than its host star in the near-infrared, and a few thousand times fainter in the mid-infrared.

“Obtaining this image felt like digging for space treasure,” said Aarynn Carter in a statement by NASA, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who led the analysis of the images. “At first all I could see was light from the star, but with careful image processing I was able to remove that light and uncover the planet.”