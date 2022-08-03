Delhi: NASA’s James Webb Telescope off late has revealed several detailed images of cosmic elements and has taken a new way into discovering the universe that is a mysterious black ball. Recently, it has peered into the chaos of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole, said NASA in its statement. Webb’s powerful infrared gaze produced this detailed image of the Cartwheel and two smaller companion galaxies against a backdrop of many other galaxies. This image provides a new view of how the Cartwheel Galaxy has changed over billions of years.Also Read - In A Galaxy Far, Far Away 100 Million Stars Twinkle In Andromeda Galaxy | See Pics Shared By NASA

This galaxy is located at a distance of about 500 million light-years in the sculptor constellation. It is said that the shape of this Cartwheel galaxy is a resultant of of a head-on collision between two galaxies. As stated in NASA’s official statement, the impact due to which there are two rings seen expanding from the galaxy’s centre is “like ripples in pond after a stone is tossed into it.” It is due to this feature that many astronomers attribute this as a ring galaxy that is unlike the more common spiral galaxies spotted in the Milky Way.

The outer ring is mostly dotted with star formation and supernovas. As this ring expands, it plows into surrounding gas and triggers star formation. It has expanded for about 440 million years too.

The Hubble Space Telescope had previously attempted to examine the Cartwheel but due to dramatic amount of dust present, the view got cloaked by it. But the James Webb Has the ability to detect infrared light which thus aids in unraveling of new insights into the nature of the Cartwheel.

Time to reinvent the wheel. Here’s the Cartwheel Galaxy in a whole new light — as a composite image from 2 instruments on the Webb telescope. Webb uniquely offers not just a snapshot of the galaxy’s current state, but also a peek into its past & future: https://t.co/QdXPwAwwac pic.twitter.com/SJD3wTxwRP — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 2, 2022

According to NASA, these newly shared snapshots not only give details insights about the galaxy but can also help in uncovering the reason behind its collision, and how its evolution might unfurl in the future.

The James Webb Telescope every now and then release some breathtaking images about the universe. This telescope is our little view into the galactic mysteries that were never seen before.