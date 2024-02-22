Home

Science

NASA’s Moon Lander And Hindu Guru Connection! IM-1 Mission Carrying ‘Eternal Tribute’ To Pramukh Swami Maharaj To Lunar Surface

NASA’s Moon Lander And Hindu Guru Connection! IM-1 Mission Carrying ‘Eternal Tribute’ To Pramukh Swami Maharaj To Lunar Surface

The IM-1 mission is flying an etching on its surface that honours the service of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a Hindu spiritual leader who championed the universal human value of selfless service.

NASA's Moon Lander And 'Hindu Guru' Connection! IM-1 Mission Carrying ‘Eternal Tribute’ To Pramukh Swami Maharaj To Lunar Surface

American space agency NASA’s spacecraft, Odysseus¸ currently on its way to the Moon, carries a unique tribute to the fifth guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan organization, Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The IM-1 mission has an etching on its surface that remembers and honours the service of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. “Such a cultural engagement between nations and corporations allows for the development of shared values, efforts, and responsibility in the pursuit of space exploration,” Intuitive Missions said in an update.

Trending Now

Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a Hindu spiritual leader who championed the universal human value of selfless service. Born in December 7, 1921, in Gujarat, he played a significant role in the growth and development of BAPS. The spiritual leader spread the principles of Hinduism and the teachings of Swaminarayan – founder of the Swaminarayan tradition. Pramukh Swami Maharaj was renowned for his teachings on religious harmony, community service, and philanthropy.

You may like to read

Created in coordination with Relative Dynamics, the IM-1 mission is flying an eternal tribute to His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the fifth guru of the @BAPS Swaminarayan organization. The etching honors the life and service of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a Hindu spiritual leader… pic.twitter.com/4gEXthJykX — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) February 20, 2024

Odysseus Spacecraft

The NASA’s spacecraft will attempt soft land near the South Pole of the lunar surface on February 22. If successful, Odysseus will be the first American mission to do so in over 50 years.

Notably, the lander carries six payloads under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The payloads includes scientific instruments to measure the plasma environment of the moon. The initiative also intended to support the NASA’s Artemis programme that aims to send astronauts back to the Moon and even build a permanent base there.

An earlier attempt to land on Lunar surface by NASA’s Peregrine mission under the same initiative in January was unsuccessful.

Furthermore, Odysseus will test new technologies like LIDAR-based sensor for descent velocity and range sensing, and electrostatic dust-removal system.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.