Artemis I Launch Date: NASA’ megarocket moon mission, Artemis 1 was scrubbed again from launch on September 3. But now, NASA has announced two new dates as the launch window for Artemis 1. Prepping up for its take 3 on this launch, it has proposed two dates in the end of this month – September 23 and September 27. While the rocket is still on the Launch Pad, engineers are repairing the area where the leak was detected. And while the rocket is still on the pad, NASA is looking to troubleshoot that issue by repairing and replacing some seals before running tests to make sure all the leaks are plugged, NASA officials said at a Thursday press conference. It’s not yet clear how long that will take.Also Read - NASA's Artemis 1 Mission Second Attempt Fails; Elon Musk Suggests Solution

On September 3, NASA attempted to launch Artemis I, however, it was called off after detecting a liquid hydrogen leak. The team is trying to work through a leaky fuel problem with the rocket, called the Space Launch System or SLS.

They have constructed a tent-like enclosure around the work area to protect the hardware and teams from environmental conditions. But there are still several things that could stand in the way of getting the Artemis 1 mission off the ground, any of which could push the launch date back further, CNN reported.

LAUNCH WITH A TWIST

According a blog post by NASA, there will be a 2 hour launch window on September 23 that will open at 6:47 EDT, that is 4:17 Indian Standard Time (IST). If, the mission unfortunately is scrubbed again, then there is another launch dat after 5 days. But if the launch will take place on September 27, there will be only a 70 minute launch window opening at 11:307 am EDT, that is 9: 37 pm IST.

In addition to this, there’s also an issue with certification. The US Space Force, an arm of the military, still oversees all rocket launches from the United States East Coast including NASA’s Florida launch site, and that area is known as the “Eastern Range.” CNN reported.

The officials at the range are tasked with making sure there’s no risk to people or property with any launch attempt.

And that means the Eastern Range also must give NASA the thumbs up that the rocket’s Flight Termination System – a system that will essentially destroy the rocket mid-air if it veers off course and starts heading in a populated direction — is ready to fly. That system relies on batteries, however, that, under current rules, must be recharged at a nearby indoor facility before the newly proposed launch dates arrive.

NASA is hoping to get a waiver on that rule. If NASA does not get that waiver approval, the SLS rocket will have to be rolled off the pad and back into the nearby Vehicle Assembly Building, triggering more delays.

NASA said, Once the work is complete, engineers will reconnect the plates and perform initial tests to evaluate the new seals. Teams will check the new seals under cryogenic, or supercold, conditions no earlier than Sept. 17 in which the rocket’s core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage will be loaded with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen to validate the repair under the conditions it would experience on launch day. Engineers are in the process of developing a full plan for the checkouts.