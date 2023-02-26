Home

Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Gets Deep After Researchers Discover 5th Inner Core Layer

During school we have only studied d about the 4 layers -the crust, mantle, liquid outer core and solid inner core. With the discovery of a another layer, we might be able to learn more about Earth's magnetic field.

Delhi: Has all my life been a lie much? This is the first reaction that might pop in one’s head after reading that there are not just four but five layers in Earth’s inner core. Yes, you read that right. Recently a team of researchers has found evidence of a new layer to the planet sitting within the inner core.

During school we have only studied d about the 4 layers -the crust, mantle, liquid outer core and solid inner core. With the discovery of a another layer, we might be able to learn more about Earth’s magnetic field. According to seismologists from The Australian National University (ANU), data gathered from seismic waves caused by earthquakes has shed new light on the deepest parts of the Earth’s inner core.

The new layer consists of an iron-nickel alloy, like other parts of the core. But it has a different crystal structure that causes shock waves from earthquakes to reverberate through the layer at different speeds than the surrounding core, the study found.

According to the Washington Post, the researchers believe they have documented evidence of a distinct layer inside Earth known as the “innermost inner core”, a solid “metallic ball” that sits within the centre of the inner core, by measuring the different speeds at which these waves penetrate and pass through the Earth’s inner core.

” The existence of an internal metallic ball within the inner core, the innermost inner core, was hypothesised about 20 years ago. We now provide another line of evidence to prove the hypothesis,” said Thanh-Son Phaim, from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences.

The scientists looked at seismic waves that travel directly through the Earth’s core and ‘spit out’ on the opposite side of the globe from where the earthquake occurred, also known as the antipode.

“By developing a technique to boost the signals recorded by densely populated seismograph networks, we observed, for the first time, seismic waves that bounce back — and forth up to five times along the Earth’s diameter. Previous studies have documented only a single antipodal bounce,” Phaim said.

Both Tarduno and Pham said learning the origins of the inner core layers can help us understand more about how the magnetic field formed — and, by extension, how life can survive on Earth and other planets.

“The formation of the inner core was extremely important for creating a long-term habitable planet because the inner core powered the magnetic field, that powered magnetic shielding,” Tarduno said. “Without that, we would have gradually lost water from the planet.”

Learning more about the inner core “in turn can help teach us more about how other planets might or might not be habitable.”

