Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Science
  • Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India On Latest iQOO Neo 9 Pro Smartphone

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India On Latest iQOO Neo 9 Pro Smartphone

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India today. iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB

Published: February 23, 2024 12:11 PM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India today. iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available in three variants – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The retail prices of these devices are – Rs 35,999, Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.