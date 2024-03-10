Home

Science

No Aliens, No UFOs! Is US Govt Hiding Secrets Of Extraterrestrials? Pentagon Issues Report

The United States Defence Department has issued a report related to Pentagon’s involvement with aliens and UFOs. Several claims have been clarified in the report, such as alleged collaborations between CIA and a company to study UFOs, soldiers loading UFO onto planes, claims of alien bodies being kept by companies.

No Evidence Of Extraterrestrial Visits To Earth: Whenever we think about alien or UFO sightings, the United States is the country that always comes to mind because most of these controversial sightings occurred in America. Now, the Defence Department has conducted a comprehensive review related to Pentagon’s involvement with unidentified anomalous phenomena and came to a conclusion that there is no proof of extraterrestrial intelligence visiting our blue planet or government officials concealing crashed UFOs from the public. The Defence Department made the review public on Friday. According to the report, officials thoroughly examined all official U.S. investigative efforts from 1945 onward, scrutinizing archives from both classified and unclassified government sources.

No Extraterrestrials

The review’s findings state that no US government investigation, academic-sponsored research, or any other special department authenticate any spotting or sighting of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) as representing extraterrestrial technology. Reports of UFOs often turned out to be mundane objects or phenomena misidentified by witnesses. Several reports of UFOs have been identified as mundane objects or phenomena misinterpreted by witnesses.

Report To Face Rejection From Believers

However, it is likely that the report, which is now in the public domain, will face skepticism and rejection from independent investigators, former US personnel, and conspiracy theorists who believe that the US government hide alien-related evidence.

Lack Of Evidence

The Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said that claims of the involvement of the US government in reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology are baseless and lack evidence.

The report highlights the fact that how misconceptions about alien visitations have been perpetuated by popular culture, and publicized by movies, books, and social media. It also underscores the narrative of government secrecy surrounding recovered alien spacecraft, a claim that lacks substantiation.

It was discovered during the investigation that people who claimed to know about extraterrestrial-related activities had misinterpreted real events or confidential government programs. While some people mistakenly attributed their observations to alien involvement.

Several claims have been clarified in the report, including alleged collaborations between the CIA and a company to study UFOs. It also debunked accounts of soldiers loading spacecraft onto planes and dismissed claims of alien bodies being kept by companies.

