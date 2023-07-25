Home

Noise Enters Smart Ring Market with Luna Ring, Aims to Disrupt the Category

The new wearable comes in seven ring sizes and five colours -- Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black and Midnight Black.

The Luna smart ring comes equipped with advanced sensors and robust built quality, helping users elevate their lifestyle patterns effectively. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Homegrown technology company Noise has announced the launch of its first smart ring, the Luna Ring. The ring is available for pre-order on Gonoise.com through an exclusive Priority Access pass, which unlocks exciting discounts, benefits, and offers for users.

The Priority Access pass costs Rs 2,000 and provides early access to the Luna Ring. On the day of purchase, pass holders will receive an additional discount of Rs 1,000, giving them a direct cash benefit of Rs 3,000. The Luna Ring features a stylish design with a fighter-jet grade titanium body. It is water-resistant and dustproof, and it comes in seven sizes to fit most fingers

Noise Luna Ring: Colour Options Available

The new wearable comes in seven ring sizes and five colours — Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black and Midnight Black.

“Luna Ring is crafted to enhance users’ lifestyles and foster cognitive functioning, encouraging the adoption of technology for good. Delivering three core scores — Sleep, Readiness, and Activity, it aims to provide actionable insights that facilitate a transformative user health span,” the company added.

The smart ring comes equipped with advanced sensors and robust built quality, helping users elevate their lifestyle patterns effectively.

“As India’s leading brand that places the utmost importance on positive lifestyle transformations, we are now set to expand the boundaries of the wearable ecosystem in the country with our foray into the smart ring segment, empowering users to catalyze effective health codes.” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Features Titanium body and Diamond-Like Coating

The new product features a fighter-jet grade titanium body and a diamond-like coating, resisting scratches and corrosion to ensure a robust build quality.

“Perfect for every skin type, Luna Ring comes with a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on the outer shell for guided wearing,” the company said.

Its design feature enhances the consistency and precision of the measurements, providing users with more reliable data about their overall well-being. Luna Ring uses in-built algorithms, developed using Noise’s years of wearable expertise and data to deliver accurate results.

Temperature Sensor Available

The ring’s temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states and hormones once every five minutes.

“It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive at the core health score,” the company explained.

Luna Ring offers automatic firmware updates and is compatible with version iOS 14/Android 6 and above. Powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, it is also water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft. Moreover, it is said to provide a battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge.

What’s A Smart Ring

A smart ring is a wearable electronic device that can be used for a variety of purposes, most commonly for recording daily activities and as a peripheral tool for mobile devices. Smart rings are typically the size of traditional rings or larger, and they combine the features of a mobile device, such as the ability to make payments and mitigate access control, with popular innovative uses such as gesture control and activity tracking. Smart rings can communicate directly with smartphones or compatible devices (such as personal computers) through a variety of applications and websites.

(With IANS Inputs)

