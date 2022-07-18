New Delhi: NASA’s Perseverance rover has been instrumental in space agency’s quest to determining the surroundings and terrains of Mars by sending brilliant pictures from the red plant. Now, the crafty rover has spotted yet another extremely fascinating piece of debris in the shape of a ‘spaghetti’ or ‘noodle’. The picture was captured on Tuesday by the front-facing hazard avoidance cameras onboard the rover. Sharing a picture, NASA said scientists were unable to determine the exact nature of the object.Also Read - James Webb Space Telescope's First Images: Impeccable Quality, Unmatchable Clarity And Massive Future Prospects

“So far, we know that it comes from one of the rover’s front-facing hazard avoidance cameras that keep an eye on the landscape to protect the rover when it’s driving or using its robotic arm. But we don’t yet know what it is,” the space agency said. Also Read - US Will Not Walk Away From Middle East To Leave Vacuum For China, Russia, Iran: Joe Biden

The most plausible explanation for the uniquely shaped object is that it could be a piece of junk from NASA’s Mars mission, just like the previously spotted object. Last month also, NASA’s Perseverance rover took a rare photo of a shiny silver object wedged between two rocks on the floor of Mars’ Jezero Crater. The object was later discovered as a piece of the rover’s own junk. Also Read - US, Russian Astronauts To Swap Seats On Rockets Again Starting This September

“My team has spotted something unexpected: It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021,” Perseverance team members tweeted after the picture of the shiny object went viral.

The Mars Rover completed one year on the player in February this year and the search for life is still on.