Washington/New Delhi: Have you been believing that Omicron may not be as severe as previous coronavirus variants? If yes, you might be wrong. A new US study has revealed that Omicron may be intrinsically as severe as other COVID strains, contradicting assumptions that it was more transmissible but less severe.Also Read - Good News: Govt Panel Recommends Booster Dose Before 9 Months For Those Flying Abroad

The yet-to-be-published study, posted as preprint on Research Square on May 2, adjusted for factors such as demographics, vaccination status, and the Charlson comorbidity index that predicts the risk of death within a year of hospitalisation for patients with specific comorbid conditions. Also Read - At 4.7 Million, India's Covid-19 Toll Highest in The World, Claims WHO; Govt Says 'Data Scientifically Questionable'

Here’s your 5-point cheatsheet to understanding this big story on Omicron variant:

The B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant has previously been reported as more transmissible, but less severe than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. To test this assumption, the researchers linked state-level vaccination data with quality-controlled electronic health records from a large healthcare system, including 13 hospitals, in Massachusetts, US. The team, including researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School, US then compared risks of hospital admission and mortality across the SARS-CoV-2 waves in over 130,000 COVID-19 patients. Although the unadjusted rates of hospital admission and mortality appeared to be higher in previous waves compared to the Omicron period, the risks of hospitalisation and mortality were nearly identical. The researchers noted that the Omicron variant has been reported as more transmissible, but less severe, than previous variants in a variety of locations including South Africa, Scotland, England, and Canada. However, understanding the intrinsic severity of Omicron is challenging, they said. Any comparison between SARS-CoV-2 variants without adequately adjusting and controlling for important confounders that may change over time such as vaccination status and healthcare utilisation, can mislead both the public and medical experts of the true danger of the variant, they added.

(With inputs from PTI) Also Read - Beijing Tightens COVID Restrictions; Schools And Restaurants Shut, People Urged to Work From Home