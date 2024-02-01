Home

‘Possibility Of Life Or…’: NASA’s Hubble Telescope Detects Water Vapour On Neptune-Like Exoplanet

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has detected water molecules in the atmosphere of an exoplanet that is 97 light-years away from Earth. The findings of the study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Photo: NASA - Hypothetical visualization of GJ 9827d planet.

Water Detected On Exoplanet: In a major discovery, water molecules have been detected in the atmosphere of a blazing hot exoplanet located 97 light-years from our blue planet. The GJ 9827d is twice the size of Earth and could be an apt destination for future generations seeking another planet with water-rich atmospheres elsewhere in our galaxy. This significant discovery was made by astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

“This would be the first time that we can directly show through atmospheric detection, that these planets with water-rich atmospheres can exist around other stars. This is an important step toward determining the prevalence and diversity of atmospheres on rocky planets,” stated Bjorn Benneke, who is a team member of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at Universite de Montreal.

According to Laura Kreidberg, co-principal investigator of Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany’s Heidelberg, discovery of water on such small planet is a landmark discovery. “It pushes closer than ever to characterizing truly Earth-like worlds,” she stated.

Water Detected On Exoplanet: No Life

It is noteworthy that water is essential for life on any planet, but any type of life is not possible on exoplanets due to its extreme temperatures that would turn a water-rich atmosphere into steam. astronomers have not yet revealed the secrets of the atmosphere of this peculiar planet.

The study’s findings were published in a report in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on January 25.

Water Detected On Exoplanet: More Research Needed

Currently, the researchers are not clear whether Hubble telescope found water vapour traces within a hydrogen-rich atmosphere or GJ 9827d has a water-rich atmosphere because the host star, to which it is orbiting outside our solar system, evaporated its original hydrogen and helium atmosphere.

According to Pierre-Alexis Roy, science paper’s lead author, from Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at Universite de Montreal, “Our observing program, led by principal investigator Ian Crossfield of Kansas University in Lawrence, Kansas, was designed specifically to not only detect the molecules in the planet’s atmosphere but to look specifically for water vapour. Either result would be exciting, whether water vapour is dominant or just a tiny species in a hydrogen-dominant atmosphere.”

Water Detected On Exoplanet: Atmosphere Like Venus

As per Benneke, it is possible that these small planets have atmosphere like Venus.

“Until now, we had not been able to directly detect the atmosphere of such a small planet. And we’re slowly getting in this regime now. At some point, as we study smaller planets, there must be a transition where there’s no more hydrogen on these small worlds, and they have atmospheres more like Venus (which is dominated by carbon dioxide),” he said.

Water Detected On Exoplanet: Planet Is Inhospitable For Humans

However, humans cannot consider this small planet for their future inhabitation due to its extreme temperature. NASA stated in a release that GJ 9827d is hot as Venus and has s temperature of 800 degrees Fahrenheit which is inhospitable for humans.

Currently, the scientists have conceivable theories. One suggestion is that the planet retains an atmosphere heavily loaded with hydrogen and water, making it a mini-Neptune. On the other hand, it could be a warmer version of Jupiter’s moon, Europa, which is known for having twice the water volume of Earth within its crust. Dr. Benneke said that the exoplanet GJ9827d could be half water, half rock, with water vapor abounding over the minor rocky clusters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.