Private Japanese Moon Lander Captures Image Of Crescent Earth

Private Japanese Moon Lander Captures Image Of Crescent Earth (Image: ispace via Twitter)

Crescent Earth: A private Japanese Moon lander, Hakuto-R lander, captured an image of Earth appearing as a crescent. The image was captured by the camera mounted on the lander, 19 hours after it separated from the launch vehicle. “Our lander is moving away from…Earth and heading towards…Moon…The lander continues to maintain a stable attitude and power supply,” it tweeted.