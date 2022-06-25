Rare Dinosaur Eggs Found In India: In another of India’s one-of-its-kind findings, a team of researchers from University of Delhi stumbled upon an extremely rare egg nest of dinosaurs in the Dhar region of Madhya Pradesh. Harsha Dhiman, Guntupalli Prasad and Vishal Verma were the trio who were on a field trip when they discovered about 52 titanosaur nests in Padlya village, Bagh town. It is said to be a rare yet important finding as this is said to be to the first known instance of ovum-in-ovo or egg-in-egg in a reptilian species.Also Read - Ranji Trophy Final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma Power MP On Verge of First-innings Lead

Why is the discovery so unique?

The discovery is considered as “rare and important find” because until now no such spotting was found in reptiles. The egg-in-egg situation is usually found in birds. According to the study that was published in the journal Scientific Reports, this could provide important insights into whether dinosaurs had reproductive biology similar to that of turtles and lizards, or crocodiles and birds etc.” Also Read - Ab Ke Saawan....! Weekend Getaways Around Delhi Under ₹8,000 To Visit This Monsoon

The Upper Cretaceous Lameta Formation in central India is famous for it discoveries of dinosaur fossils. The authors and researches have documented numerous titanosaurs nests near the Padly village. Here they came across 10 such nests and P7 was the one that stood out because of its unique featured egg. What has left the researchers aghast is that no such egg has been found yet in other reptiles like turtle, lizards, etc. Ealier dinos have been said to have similar reproductive biology like that of turtles.

What is Ovum-in-ova?

To explain it in layperson terminology, one can say that it is like a Russian Doll structure –just like a doll within a doll. As published by The Weather Channel, the two egg shell layers is separated by a wide gap. This phenomenon is not even that common to the bird family. It takes place when an egg is pushed back into the mother’s reproductive tract. Then it gets attached with another newly formed egg and this is called dubbed counter-peristalsis contraction.

“This opens up the possibility that titanosaurs might have adapted for sequential laying of eggs,” as per the reports in the study

What does the research mean?

This rare find has opened new and intriguing horizons for researchers and paleontologists to look into a whole new direction pertaining to reproductive biology of titanosaurs. The study also stated that, “We hypothesise that ovum-in-ovo pathology is not unique only to birds, and sauropod dinosaurs had a reproductive anatomy more similar to those of archosaurs such as crocodiles and birds, rather than to those of non-archosaurian reptiles like turtles and lizards.”

While the discovery is rare, this is not the premiere instance when dinosaurs have had traces with the similarities to birds. Researches from over a period of time have pointed out that Tyrannosaurus Rex’s closest living relatives might be chickens and ostriches. This finding also are telling of the fact that this region in Madhya Pradesh ahs potential to have more such hidden fossils that might be of great importance in paleontology.