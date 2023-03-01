Home

Science

Rare Venus-Jupiter Planetary Conjunction To Take Place TODAY! How To Watch It In India

Rare Venus-Jupiter Planetary Conjunction To Take Place TODAY! How To Watch It In India

It is time to witness one of the rare and unique celestial events of this year, the Jupiter-Venus planetary conjunction and it is happening today!

Jupiter And Venus Come Closer Dazzling Up The Night Sky | Cosmic Dance IN PICS (NASA Twitter)

Delhi: The sky tonight is going to dazzle up as two of the brightest planets are going to come closest today. The universe is a big enigmatic ball with shinning object and the planetary motions, cycles continue to make great days for astronomy enthusiasts. In a rare cosmic event, the brightest planets Jupiter and Venus will come closer. This scientific phenomenon is known as planetary conjunction which will take place on March 1.

This is said to be one of the rarest conjunctions and is will be the first time that these two planes will come in such close proximity to each other.

You may like to read

By the start of this month, the two brightest planets were nearly 29 degrees apart. Slowly as they dance (no, not quite literally) they have started to come close and will be in conjunction by March 1.On February 20, the distance was shrunk to about roughly over nine degrees. By February 27, the distance will be further reduced by 2.3 degrees and finally on March 1, they will be closest with 0.5 degrees apart only.

What is Planetary Conjunction?

The planetary meet-up, also known as a conjunction, makes the two planets appear close together or even touch in the Earth’s night sky. Despite being millions of kilometers apart, the planets seem to occupy the same space in the night sky because of their alignment.

Several netizens have posted images of this beautiful celestial taking places and two planets coming closer with every passing day. While some are unaware of the phenomenon however continue to marvel at the stars.

Where And How to Watch?

Well, as the day approaches, scientist will be able to place better as to where the two planets will dazzle the sky with their dance. But, on March 1, they will be in single binocular field view. Due to growing light pollution it is always advised to go to the outskirts of the city where the sky is a little clearer . Telescope and/or binoculars will help magnify the sparkling celestial event.

Don’t forget to look up today after reading this. It is indeed a beautiful view.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.