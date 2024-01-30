By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Realme 12 Pro Series 5G First Impressions: Price, Features, Camera
Realme 12 Pro + 5G comes in three colors: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red which will come in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB, priced at INR 29,999, 8GB+256GB, priced at INR 31,999 and 12GB+256GB, priced at INR 33,999
Realme 12 Pro Series 5G exhibits a luxury watch-inspired design created in collaboration with renowned international luxury watch design master Ollivier Savéo. First Sale will begin from 6th February 2024, 12 noon onwards. Users can avail a discount of INR 2,000 on bank offer and a No Cost EMI up to 12 months on realme 12 Pro Series 5G across realme stores, realme website and Flipkart.