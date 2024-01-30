Home

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G First Impressions: Price, Features, Camera

Realme 12 Pro + 5G comes in three colors: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red which will come in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB, priced at INR 29,999, 8GB+256GB, priced at INR 31,999 and 12GB+256GB, priced at INR 33,999

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G exhibits a luxury watch-inspired design created in collaboration with renowned international luxury watch design master Ollivier Savéo. First Sale will begin from 6th February 2024, 12 noon onwards. Users can avail a discount of INR 2,000 on bank offer and a No Cost EMI up to 12 months on realme 12 Pro Series 5G across realme stores, realme website and Flipkart.

