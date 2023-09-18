Ring of Fire: NASA Announces Annular Solar Eclipse In The US | Check Key Details Here

Home

Next year, a total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024. That eclipse will pass through the Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey areas.

NASA Announces 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Across US In October; Check Date & LIVE Streaming Details

Ring of Fire: The United States of America will witness an annular solar eclipse, also known as a ring of fire eclipse on October 14. During the eclipse, the moon will pass in front of the sun, but will not completely cover it. This is because the moon is slightly smaller than the sun. As a result, a thin ring of sunlight will be visible around the moon, creating the appearance of a ring of fire in the sky.

Science enthusiasts and researchers are eagerly awaiting this event, as it provides a unique opportunity to study the sun and its corona. The corona is the outermost layer of the sun’s atmosphere, and it is normally too faint to be seen with the naked eye.

The solar eclipse will be visible first in Oregon starting at 12:13 p.m. Eastern Time (9:13 a.m. Pacific Time). The annular solar eclipse will go through southeastward US states and will be visible in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas in subsequent times.

Here are the best National Parks in the US to watch the “Ring of Fire” annular solar eclipse:

• Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

• Great Basin National Park, Nevada

• Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

• Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah

• Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Arizona

• Padre Island National Seashore, Texas

On Oct. 14, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas, as well as some parts of California, Idaho, Colorado and Arizona, NASA predicted. The stunning event occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it’s at its farthest point from the planet, causing a black circle and red fiery rim, according to NASA.

