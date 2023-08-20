Home

Russian Luna-25 Suffers Technical Glitch, Landing In Question

Luna-25 is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3.

In this image made from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP)

New Delhi: The Luna-25 spacecraft has suffered an “emergency situation” above moon, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said. “Today, in accordance with the flight program, at 14:10 Moscow time, the automatic station Luna-25 gave an impulse to transfer to the pre-landing orbit. During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of the Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3. The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The frozen water in the rocks could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.

Also on Saturday, the Russian spacecraft produced its first results. Though Roscosmos said the information was undergoing analysis, the agency reported that the preliminary data obtained contained information about the chemical elements of the lunar soil and that its equipment had registered a “micrometeorite impact.”

Roscosmos posted images of the Zeeman crater – the third largest in the moon’s southern hemisphere – taken from the spacecraft. The crater has a diameter of 190 kilometers (118 miles) and is eight kilometers (five miles) deep.

The launch from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft on Aug. 10 was Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union.

The Russian lunar lander was expected to reach the moon between Aug. 21 – 23, around the same time as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14.

Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China. India and Russia are aiming to be the first to land at the moon’s south pole.

Roscosmos said it wants to show Russia “is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon,” and “ensure Russia’s guaranteed access to the moon’s surface.”

