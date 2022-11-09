Scammers Find New Tool To Dupe People; Take Paytm CEO’s Word For That

Online fraudsters: Phishing, does it ring any bell? Remember the emails that we used to receive from strangers in a different part of the world whose parents had left behind legacies worth millions of dollars that they wanted to transfer to India and make us partners in the transitions, offering a huge percentage of the money in return. Many fell prey to it as probably the idea of getting a few million dollars for free was worth it for them. It has almost stopped now, on the emails at least.

Seems like the scammers have devised new ways on new platforms. This time they used the digital money transfer platform Paytm. What is even more amazing is that they sent it to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Paytm CEO, as it seems from a tweet he shared on Wednesday.

Sharma shared a screenshot of what looked like a fake message that read “Dr Larry Greens from the USA is looking for a partner in India to supply raw materials.” The “fake” also shared an email id for more details in case anyone was interested.

Next level fraudsters. pic.twitter.com/rtQHb8Rij5 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 9, 2022

The smart businessman with eagle eye acumen, the Paytm CEO tweeted, “Next level fraudsters.”

Of course, what followed was a flurry of response tweets from users who faced similar experiences.