New Delhi: The European Southern Observatory (ESO) and the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project will hold a press conference to present new Milky Way results from the EHT. In 2019, the EHT collaboration unveiled the very first image of a different black hole, the supermassive beast at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy, dubbed M87. Since years, the EHT has been keeping an eye at the heart of home galaxy— the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*. For the unversed, EHT is a virtual telescope (network of telescopes) with a diameter of 10,000 km. The larger the telescope, the more details it can capture.Also Read - In a First, Scientists Detect Light From Behind Black Hole
Also Read - Indian Astronomers Detect Huge Optical Flare From Super Massive Black Hole
What Will Happen at the Event on May 12
Opening remarks will be delivered by the ESO Director General, EHT Project Director Huib Jan van Langevelde and EHT Collaboration Board Founding Chair Anton Zensus. Later, a panel of EHT researchers will explain the result and answer questions. This panel comprises:- Also Read - Most Detailed, New 3D Map of Milky Way Galaxy Ever Made Revealed; Shows Earth Heading Towards Black Hole
- Thomas Krichbaum, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany
- Sara Issaoun, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, US and Radboud University, the Netherlands
- José L. Gómez, Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (CSIC), Spain
- Christian Fromm, Würzburg University, Germany
- Mariafelicia de Laurentis, University of Naples “Federico II” and the National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN), Italy
When And Where to Watch The Event
- When: On 12 May at 15:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)
- Where: Eridanus Auditorium, ESO Headquarters, Garching bei München, Germany and online
The conference will be streamed online on the ESO website and on the ESO YouTube channel. There will be simultaneous press conferences organised around the world, including in Washington D.C., Santiago de Chile, Mexico City, Tokyo, and Taipei.
The ESO press release about the results presented on 12 May will be publicly issued shortly after the start of the press conference, at 15:07 CEST. Translations of the press release will be available in multiple languages, along with extensive supporting audiovisual material.
Watch The Mega Event on YouTube
Following the press conference, ESO (European Southern Observatory) will host an online event for the public on its YouTube channel: A live question and answer session where members of the public will have the opportunity to query another panel of EHT experts. This panel will be composed of:
- Sera Markoff, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Michael Janssen, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany
- Rocco Lico, Astrophysics Institute of Andalucía, Spain
- Roman Gold, South Denmark University, Denmark
- Violette Impellizzeri, Leiden University, Netherlands
- Ziri Younsi, University College London, UK
The YouTube event will start at 16:30 CEST (Central European Summer Time) and last for approximately one hour. No registration will be required. Members of the public will be able to ask questions on Twitter using #askEHTeu or using comments on YouTube.
All You Need to Know About EHT