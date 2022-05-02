New Delhi: The European Southern Observatory (ESO) and the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project will hold a press conference to present new Milky Way results from the EHT. In 2019, the EHT collaboration unveiled the very first image of a different black hole, the supermassive beast at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy, dubbed M87. Since years, the EHT has been keeping an eye at the heart of home galaxy— the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*. For the unversed, EHT is a virtual telescope (network of telescopes) with a diameter of 10,000 km. The larger the telescope, the more details it can capture.Also Read - In a First, Scientists Detect Light From Behind Black Hole

What Will Happen at the Event on May 12

Thomas Krichbaum, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany

Sara Issaoun, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, US and Radboud University, the Netherlands

José L. Gómez, Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (CSIC), Spain

Christian Fromm, Würzburg University, Germany

Mariafelicia de Laurentis, University of Naples “Federico II” and the National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN), Italy

When And Where to Watch The Event

When: On 12 May at 15:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)

On 12 May at 15:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time) Where: Eridanus Auditorium, ESO Headquarters, Garching bei München, Germany and online

The conference will be streamed online on the ESO website and on the ESO YouTube channel. There will be simultaneous press conferences organised around the world, including in Washington D.C., Santiago de Chile, Mexico City, Tokyo, and Taipei.

The ESO press release about the results presented on 12 May will be publicly issued shortly after the start of the press conference, at 15:07 CEST. Translations of the press release will be available in multiple languages, along with extensive supporting audiovisual material.

Watch The Mega Event on YouTube

Following the press conference, ESO (European Southern Observatory) will host an online event for the public on its YouTube channel: A live question and answer session where members of the public will have the opportunity to query another panel of EHT experts. This panel will be composed of:

Sera Markoff, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands

Michael Janssen, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany

Rocco Lico, Astrophysics Institute of Andalucía, Spain

Roman Gold, South Denmark University, Denmark

Violette Impellizzeri, Leiden University, Netherlands

Ziri Younsi, University College London, UK

The YouTube event will start at 16:30 CEST (Central European Summer Time) and last for approximately one hour. No registration will be required. Members of the public will be able to ask questions on Twitter using #askEHTeu or using comments on YouTube.

All You Need to Know About EHT