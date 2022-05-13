New Delhi: Scientists, for the first time, have successfully grown plants in soil from the moon. The harsh moon dirt collected by NASA’s Apollo astronauts was used by scientists who wanted to check if anything would sprout on it. The results stunned the researchers as they found “plants actually grow in lunar stuff”.Also Read - NASA To Send Naked Pictures Of Humans To Space To Attract Aliens

“Holy cow. Plants actually grow in lunar stuff. Are you kidding me?,” said Robert Ferl of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Ferl and his colleagues planted thale cress in moon soil returned by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and other moonwalkers. The good news: All of the seeds sprouted.

The downside was that after the first week, the coarseness and other properties of the lunar soil stressed the small, flowering weeds so much that they grew more slowly than seedlings planted in fake moon dirt from Earth. Most of the moon plants ended up stunted. Results were published Thursday in Communications Biology.

The longer the soil was exposed to punishing cosmic radiation and solar wind on the moon, the worse the plants seemed to do. The Apollo 11 samples — exposed a couple billion years longer to the elements because of the Sea of Tranquility’s older surface — were the least conducive for growth, according to scientists.