Shukrayaan-1: India’s Flagship Venus Mission To Reveal Its Secrets; 10 Points

ISRO chief S Somanath has described Venus as an "interesting planet" with the potential to teach us more about the formation and evolution of our solar system. He has also said that the Shukrayaan-1 mission could help us to understand the link between solar radiation and surface particles on Venus.

Venus (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: On the heels of its successful Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to embark on a new and ambitious journey to our neighboring planet Venus. Dubbed Shukrayaan-1, this mission promises to unravel the mysteries of our fiery sister planet and shed light on its potential habitability.

The head of India’s space agency, S Somanath, recently announced that the country’s Venus mission, known as Shukrayaan-1, is progressing well. ISRO has finalized the design of its Venus mission, which is informally known as Shukrayaan-1. Some of the instruments for the mission are still being developed, Somanath said.

Shukrayaan-1- India’s Upcoming Mission to Venus: 10 Points

India’s upcoming mission to Venus, unofficially known as Shukrayaan-1, is expected to launch in the coming years. The mission aims to study the planet’s surface, atmosphere, and geological composition, with the goal of resolving some of the outstanding questions in space science. ISRO chief S Somanath has described Venus as an “interesting planet” with the potential to teach us more about the formation and evolution of our solar system. He has also said that the Shukrayaan-1 mission could help us to understand the link between solar radiation and surface particles on Venus, as per a report in NDTV. The mission is still in the early stages of development, but some of the instruments that will be used to study Venus have already been proposed. These instruments are expected to measure a variety of parameters, including the planet’s temperature, composition, and wind patterns. The Shukrayaan-1 mission is a significant undertaking for ISRO, and it is a testament to the country’s growing capabilities in space exploration. If successful, the mission will provide valuable insights into Venus and help us to better understand our solar system. Venus, Earth’s closest neighbor and the second planet from the Sun, is a fascinating and mysterious world. It is often referred to as “Earth’s twin” because of its similar size and density, but its surface is a hellish landscape with temperatures of up to 460 degrees Celsius (862 degrees Fahrenheit). India’s upcoming mission to Venus, Shukrayaan-1, aims to shed light on this enigmatic planet and help us to better understand its past, present, and future. One of the key goals of the Shukrayaan-1 mission is to study the planet’s atmosphere. Venus has a thick and toxic atmosphere that is made up mostly of carbon dioxide. The mission will use a suite of instruments to measure the composition, dynamics, and chemistry of the atmosphere, and to search for signs of water vapor. India’s Venus mission will give scientists and other space experts a glimpse into the planet’s potential future, as Earth itself was once uninhabitable billions of years ago. ISRO Chairman Somanath described Venus as a fascinating planet whose exploration could help us answer some important questions in space science

