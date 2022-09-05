London: With latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), it stands testimony to how fast the is pacing in this digitally driven era. Scientists have developed a new smartphone app that may accurately detect COVID-19 infection in people’s voices by using AI. The AI model used in the research is more accurate than rapid antigen tests or lateral flow tests and is cheap, quick and easy to use, the researchers said.Also Read - Weekend Lockdown Begins in Shenzhen As COVID Spikes in China Again. Public Services Suspended

“These promising results suggest that simple voice recordings and fine-tuned AI algorithms can potentially achieve high precision in determining which patients have COVID-19 infection,” said Wafaa Aljbawi, a researcher at the Maastricht University, The Netherlands.

The finding was presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

ALL ABOUT THIS NEW APP

The method can be used in low-income countries where PCR tests are expensive and difficult to distribute, they said.

According to the researchers, the AI model is accurate 89 per cent of the time, whereas the accuracy of lateral flow tests varies widely depending on the brand. Also, lateral flow tests are considerably less accurate at detecting COVID-19 infection in people who show no symptoms, they said.

These tests can be provided at no cost and are simple to interpret. Moreover, they enable remote, virtual testing and have a turnaround time of less than a minute.

The new test could be used, for example, at the entry points for large gatherings, enabling rapid screening of the population, the researchers said.

HOW IT WORKS?

The app is supposed to be installed in the user’s phone and participants will have to report some basic information about demographics, medical history and smoking status. After this they will be asked to record some respiratory sounds. These include coughing three times, breathing deeply through their mouth three to five times, and reading a short sentence on the screen three times. The researchers used a voice analysis technique called Mel-spectrogram analysis, which identifies different voice features such as loudness, power and variation over time.

COVID-19 infection usually affects the upper respiratory track and vocal cords, leading to changes in a person’s voice. Aljbawi and her supervisors used data from the University of Cambridge’s crowd-sourcing COVID-19 Sounds App that contains 893 audio samples from 4,352 healthy and non-healthy participants, 308 of whom had tested positive for COVID-19.

After much research a Long-Short Term Memory (LSTM) model that out-performed the other models to be used in the system. LSTM is based on neural networks, which mimic the way the human brain operates and recognises the underlying relationships in data. Its overall accuracy was 89 per cent, its ability to correctly detect positive cases or “sensitivity” was 89 per cent, and its ability to correctly identify negative cases, or specificity was 83 per cent, the researchers found.

In another study, Henry Glyde, a PhD student at the University of Bristol, showed that AI could be harnessed via an app called myCOPD to predict when patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) might suffer a flare-up of their disease. COPD exacerbations can be very serious and are associated with increased risk of hospitalisation.