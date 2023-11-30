Home

Massive Solar Storm To Hit Earth Today: Internet, GPS Signals Likely to be Disrupted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said the solar storm, ‘cannibal CMEs’ would strike the Earth on November 30 night and conclude by December 1.

The NOAA also issued a geomagnetic storm watch alert for December 1 and said it is expected to disrupt radio and GPS signals.

New Delhi: NASA and Space Weather Prediction Center Scientists on Thursday issued a warning about a solar storm that is all set to hit Earth on November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said the solar storm, ‘cannibal CMEs’ would strike the Earth on November 30 night and conclude by December 1 early morning. The NOAA also issued a geomagnetic storm watch alert for December 1 and said it is expected to disrupt radio and GPS signals.

As per the updates from the NOASS, the solar strike is expected to happen following a powerful M9.8-class solar flare erupted that from the sun on November 29 at 2:50 p.m. EST (1950 GMT), reported space.com. This flare has ejected a plasma eruption known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) towards Earth and is expected to strike Earth later in the day.

Moreover, NASA suggested that the solar storm could result in vivid auroras in the nighttime sky along with radio blackouts that also occurred earlier this week. NASA has also warned that the CME is expected to show up a 15-hour-long G2-class solar flare.

All You Need to Know About Coronal Mass Ejection?

For general information, the coronal mass ejection is full of waves emitted from the sun that carry highly charged ions which are capable of damaging satellites and communication systems on Earth. These whole ejections possess the potential to blast Earth’s magnetosphere with solar energy and excite different gasses like oxygen and nitrogen, reported MPR News.

Spaceweather.com in a statement said that these and perhaps four CMEs are heading for Earth following a series of explosions on the sun this week. “Estimated time of arrival: Nov. 30th and Dec. 1st. The biggest of the CMEs, launched on Nov. 28th, could sweep up some of the earlier, lesser ones, forming a Cannibal CME capable of sparking strong G3-class geomagnetic storms with mid-latitude auroras,” it said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.