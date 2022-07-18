Solar Storm To Strike Earth In A Direct Hit: Going by the predictions of NASA scientists, a solar storm is very much likely to hit the Earth on 19 July, Tuesday, which could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun will be a “direct hit”, according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”.Also Read - Noodle-Like Object Spotted On Mars, Leaves Scientists Intrigued

Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside. pic.twitter.com/7FHgS63xiU — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022

It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth, reported The Independent. However, it is possible that the storm could also come later this week. The G1-class storm – which is "minor" but could impact satellite operations – could strike the Earth on 20 or 21 July, according to SpaceWeather.

The origins of the storm come from a coronal mass ejection, a release of plasma and magnetic energy, which leaped from the Sun on 15 July by an unstable filament of magnetism. These eruptions are capable of releasing 100,000 times more energy than all the power plants on Earth generate throughout the year.

These storms come as the Sun is in the active phase of its 11-year-long solar cycle, with incidents like these expected to increase in frequency. Over the weekend, an enormous structure of plasma and magnetic field known as a ‘prominence’ broke away from the Sun.

“The sheer size of the prominence is impressive,” says Dr Sebastian Voltmer, who captured an image of it, told SpaceWeather. “It was spectacular to see a very fast moving part of it ejecting and detaching to the side.”

There is currently a huge #prominence visible on the #Sun. That’s impressive, but it was spectacular to see a very fast moving part of it through my small refractor telescope – ejecting and detaching to the side. Images captured through my #Daystar #Quark.@SeVoSpace pic.twitter.com/QQtlH23Xkd — Dr. Sebastian Voltmer (@SeVoSpace) July 17, 2022

Potent solar storms can have serious effects on human activities. Some research suggests that satellites have been dropping out of their orbits due to increased solar wind activity and smaller craft, known as CubeSats, have been destroyed completely. The decrease in altitude for these satellites is 10 times faster than it has been in the past, at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.

