Is Interplanetary Travel Feasible By 2033; Are There Other Earth-Like Planets In Space?

Concrete plans are in place to construct colonies on the moon and dispatch humans to Mars within the coming decade. Explore initiatives for extraterrestrial farms, Lunarcrete, and beyond.

Weekend Special: Amid the continuous developments in space exploration and spacecraft, the first manned mission to Mars could happen as early as 2033. This is the year when Mars will be on the same side of the Sun as our blue planet. This phenomenon will dramatically reduce the distance between Mars and Earth, making a round-trip just 570 days long instead of over 900. Notably, the orbits align once every 15 years. The American space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is poised to be the first to undertake this historic journey. However, the space agency has not announced any dates, as several significant questions still remain unanswered.

Mars

If humans want to leave earth and shift to another planet then The Red Planet is one of our closest planetary neighbours. The planet has Earth-like atmosphere, though much colder. The minimum temperature there can reach to as low as -153 degrees Celsius and that too with a very thin atmosphere.

Saturn’s Largest Moon

The largest moon of Saturn named, Titan, is also Earth-like, but the problem is it’s about five times as far as the Red Planet. Titan’s seas and lakes are full of methane and the atmosphere is heavy with nitrogen. The temperatures there can go as low as -179 degrees Celsius.

Proxima Centauri B

Another destination could be Proxima Centauri b, but it sits not in our solar system and about 4.24 light years away from us. As per current calculation, considering our technological advancement, it would take us approx. 6,300 years to get to

Proxima Centauri b.

That is why space agencies are desperately trying to build stations on the moon so that humans can go to Mars. The good news is NASA, SpaceX is readying to travel to the moon within 10 years. Russia’s Roscosmos and the European Space Agency (ESA) are performing long-term simulations to assess the physical and psychological toll of such long travel.

To Moon

The moon, which is less than 400,000 km away, can act as a refuelling station. The colony there could be nuclear-fuelled as the helium-3 isotope there can be found in abundance. However, nuclear fusion reaction as a source of power is a concept still in its infancy even here on Earth.

Lift-off

Meanwhile, SpaceX has begun testing its Starship, a stainless-steel spacecraft capable of carrying super-heavy loads and up to 100 people. Starship is designed to be reusable, and when it gets off the ground, will be the largest, most powerful, launch system in the world.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has started testing its dream project – Starship, the space craft which is capable of carrying upto 100 people. The spacecraft is reusable, and when it gets off the ground, will be the most powerful launch system in the world.

Life Support

In June this year, the water recovery level on the International Space Station hit a milestone when the astronauts rose the water recovery level from 93-94% to 98%, after the installation of a brine processor which is capable of filtering leftover urine brine. Not only that, moisture from breath and sweat are recycled to form water. The difficult part is air as half the oxygen on the station is still imported from Earth.

Plants In Space

Irrespective of the shortage of water and oxygen, plants have been growing successfully in space since early 2000s. As an experiment, the astronauts have grew Various types of lettuce, cabbage, mustard, cress and kale, and zinnia flowers on the space station.

Notably, plants are very important on a long-haul journey as they also produce oxygen, purify water through transpiration.

Synopsis

Steps have been taken, and NASA, along with other agencies, is doing its utmost to decipher the space code and enable travel to other planets. NASA is also working on altering the atmosphere of Mars by injecting CO2 into its atmosphere, but even with this intervention, it would take millions of years to see the results. Nevertheless, researchers and scientists are preparing themselves and attempting to solve the puzzles and challenges that humans will encounter during a long journey in space.

