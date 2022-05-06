New Delhi: Four astronauts including an Indian-origin capsule returned home in SpaceX capsule in a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. The three US astronauts and one German in the capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast, near Tampa, less than 24 hours after leaving the International Space Station.Also Read - Twitter Reports User Growth, Revenue Rise For Q1, Days After Accepting Musk’s Takeover Bid

A video shared by SpaceX on Twitter showed the moment the astronauts landed on Earth in the Gulf of Mexico. "Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @Astro_Raja, @astroMarshburn, @astro_matthias, and @astro_kayla!," SpaceX tweeted along with a video.



“That was a great ride,” Raja Chari, the Indian-origin capsule commander, was quoted as saying by The Associated Press. As for the reintroduction to gravity, Raja Chari noted: “Only one complaint. These water bottles are super heavy.”

‘Space dream lives on’

NASA’s Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer, were out of the capsule within an hour of splashdown, waving and giving thumbs-up as they were hustled away on rolling chaises for medical checks.

Their departure from the space station Thursday was bittersweet, as they embraced the seven astronauts remaining there. “It’s the end of a six-month mission, but I think the space dream lives on,” Maurer said.

SpaceX brought up their US and Italian replacements last week, after completing a charter trip to the station for a trio of businessmen. That amounts to two crew launches and two splashdowns in barely a month. Musk’s company has now launched 26 people into orbit in less than two years, since it started ferrying astronauts for NASA. Eight of those 26 were space tourists.

SpaceX’s William Gerstenmaier, a vice president, called it “a pretty exciting time”. “Satellites are nice, but flying people are a little special and a little bit different, and the team here sure understands that,” he told reporters. “There’s a sense of relief and and a sense of accomplishment that you know you’ve done something good.”