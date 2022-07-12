Texas: A SpaceX rocket booster burst into flames during a ground test firing in Texas on Monday. SpaceX’s has developed the booster rocket for its next-generation Starship spacecraft burst and its explosion could lead to a likely setback to Musk’s aim of launching Starship to orbit this year as the chief Elon Musk admitted it’s “not good”.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Cobra Found Hiding Inside A Shoe, Rescued by Trained Personnel | Watch

"Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage," Musk said on Twitter on Tuesday, after the early evening explosion of the Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype. The explosion was livestream recorded by the website NASA Spaceflight.

Watch The booster going into flames:

Booster looks OK. Now depress venting. RIP Air Duct Line. PS The time of the event was 4:20PM CDT of course. 😅 pic.twitter.com/qbRaZYYnRQ — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) July 11, 2022

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the explosion. According to Musk, the explosion, which engulfed the base of the rocket in a ball of flames and heavy smoke and appeared to shake the video camera, was specific to the engine spin start test.

“Going forward, we won’t do a spin start test with all 33 engines at once,” he said on Twitter.

The booster remained standing upright, bolted to a test gantry afterward, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

The failure came in the midst of a dayslong static fire test campaign in Boca Chica, Texas, of the booster, equipped with an array of 33 Raptor engines for use in an upcoming uncrewed orbital test flight SpaceX hoped to launch later this year, the report said.

SpaceX’s complete Starship, which will stand 394 feet (120 meters) tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is the company’s next-generation launch vehicle at the center of Musk’s ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

In late 2020 and early 2021, SpaceX lost four prototypes of the Starship itself in a series of high-altitude test launches when the return landing attempts ended in explosions. The Starship prototype finally made a safe touchdown in May 2021.