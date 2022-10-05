New Delhi: SpaceX and NASA launched Dragon’s fifth operational human spaceflight mission (Crew-5) to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. The spacecraft carries 2 NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and a JAXA astronaut.Also Read - South Korea Launches Its First Moon Mission On SpaceX Rocket | Watch

Liftoff of Falcon 9 and Dragon! pic.twitter.com/TKEw6S1rKE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2022

Also Read - Elon Musk's Father Confesses Having Secret Second Child With Stepdaughter, Says We Are On Earth To Reproduce

The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew Crew-3 to and from the space station. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Also Read - SpaceX Rocket Booster Bursts Into Flames During Test Firing. Watch Video

Falcon 9’s first stage booster has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/qKk3uk4J9B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2022

During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as human health and lunar fuel systems.

Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage pic.twitter.com/DzqsCb04Hz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2022

On its flight to the International Space Station, Dragon executes a series of burns that position the vehicle progressively closer to the station before it performs final docking maneuvers, followed by pressurization of the vestibule, hatch opening, and crew ingress.