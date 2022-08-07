SSLV-D1 Launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched its smallest rocket, carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite from Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman S Somanath informed the space agency’s maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) – SSLV-D1/EOS 02 – suffered “data loss” at the terminal stage. Somanath said three stages, however, “performed and separated” and the space agency was analysing the data to ascertain the status of the vehicle and the satellites.Also Read - EXPLAINED | How 750 Girls From Rural India Became Part of ISRO's Micro-Satellite Launch Project
SSLV-D1 Launch: Big takeaways
- Minutes after the launch vehicle lifted off from the spaceport, Somanath said, “All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and we are analysing the data and we will comeback on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon.”
- Speaking from the Mission Control Centre, the ISRO chairman said, “We are currently in the process of analysing the data to conclude on the final outcome of the mission with respect to stable orbit achieved or not, please wait and we will come back.”
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) embarked on its maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) mission, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and co-passenger students satellite AzaadiSAT. The SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission by the Indian space agency is aimed at garnering a larger pie in the small launch vehicles market, as it can place the satellites into Low Earth Orbit.
- At the end of a seven and a half hour countdown, the 34 metre long SSLV soared majestically at 9.18 am amid cloudy skies to place the satellites into the intended orbit.
About SSLV: 10 facts to know
- The SSLV is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV and it has a vehicle diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV.
- SSLV has a lift off mass of 120 tonne while PSLV has 320 tonnes, which can carry payloads upto 1,800 kgs.
- The significance of SSLV is that it has the fourth stage which carries liquid propulsion based Velocity Trimming Module to place the satellites into the intended orbit. The rocket comprises solid fuel to fire the first three stages.
- The Earth Observation Satellite/EOS-02 is an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution.
- It is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short-turnaround time and to demonstrate launch-on-demand capability.
- EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts.
- The payloads are integrated by the student team of ‘Space Kidz India’. The ground system developed by ‘Space Kidz India’ will be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite, ISRO said.
- ISRO said, SSLV offers low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on-demand feasibility and minimal launch infrastructure requirements.
- The AzaadiSAT carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 gms. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance by ISRO scientists to build these payloads which are integrated by the student team of ‘Space Kidz India’.
- The ground system developed by Space Kidz India would be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite.