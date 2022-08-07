SSLV-D1 Launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched its smallest rocket, carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite from Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman S Somanath informed the space agency’s maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) – SSLV-D1/EOS 02 – suffered “data loss” at the terminal stage. Somanath said three stages, however, “performed and separated” and the space agency was analysing the data to ascertain the status of the vehicle and the satellites.Also Read - EXPLAINED | How 750 Girls From Rural India Became Part of ISRO's Micro-Satellite Launch Project

SSLV-D1 Launch: Big takeaways

Minutes after the launch vehicle lifted off from the spaceport, Somanath said, “All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and we are analysing the data and we will comeback on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon.”

Speaking from the Mission Control Centre, the ISRO chairman said, “We are currently in the process of analysing the data to conclude on the final outcome of the mission with respect to stable orbit achieved or not, please wait and we will come back.”

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) embarked on its maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) mission, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and co-passenger students satellite AzaadiSAT. The SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission by the Indian space agency is aimed at garnering a larger pie in the small launch vehicles market, as it can place the satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

At the end of a seven and a half hour countdown, the 34 metre long SSLV soared majestically at 9.18 am amid cloudy skies to place the satellites into the intended orbit.

SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission:@isro launches the smallest commercial rocket to unfurl Tricolour in space. India’s newest rocket, 34-meter tall SSLV-D1, carrying an Earth Observation Satellite & a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT, took off from Sriharikota.#ScientificTemperForNexGen pic.twitter.com/jIPfboh2L6 — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 7, 2022

