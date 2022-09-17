Washington: Another good day awaits for all stargazers out there this September. Time to get hold of those binoculars as Jupiter is set to make its closest approach to Earth in the last 70 years on September 26. This phenomena is known as opposition and stargazers might catch an excellent view when the planet reaches opposition.Also Read - Say Life On Mars? NASA's Preservance Rover Makes Some Exciting Findings On The Red Planet

"Jupiter's closest approach to Earth rarely coincides with opposition, which means this year's views will be extraordinary," NASA said in a statement late on Friday. At its closest approach, Jupiter will be approximately 365 million miles in distance from Earth.

The planet is approximately 600 million miles away from Earth at its farthest point.

WHAT IS OPPOSITION?

From the viewpoint of Earth’s surface, opposition happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth.

Jupiter’s opposition occurs every 13 months, making the planet appear larger and brighter than any other time of the year. But that’s not all.

HOW TO WATCH THE OPPOSITION?

“With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use,” he noted.

Kobelski recommends a larger telescope to see Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and bands in more detail – a four inch-or-larger telescope and some filters in the green to blue range would enhance the visibility of these features. According to Kobelski, an ideal viewing location will be at a high elevation in a dark and dry area.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter for six years, is dedicated to exploring the planet’s surface and its moons. Scientists believe studying Jupiter can lead to breakthrough discoveries about the formation of the solar system.