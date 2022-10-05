Delhi: Autumn is here and it is going to be a astronomically delightful October this year. All stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat as October comes bearing meteor showers, planet spotting and more. Heralding into winters, days are getting short making the more time to gaze at the night sky.Also Read - How Sun Sleeps: IISER Study Reveals What Happens When Solar Activity Is Missing

Find your binoculars, telescope and mark the dates, as these scintillating events will light up the sky and you will not want to miss.

Mercury Greatest Elongation

October 8 : Wish to catch a glimpse of Mercury? Get ready to wake up early in the morning as the planet will appear in the twilight just hours before sunrise.. While its greatest elongation is on October 8, you will be able to spot the planet all month as it gets bigger in the sky. Also Read - Up Above So High! NASA’s James Webb Telescope Reveals First Ever Images Of An Alien Planet

The planet Mercury reaches greatest western elongation of 18 degrees from the Sun. This is the best time to view Mercury since it will be at its highest point above the horizon in the morning sky. Look for the planet low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.

Peak of the Draconid Meteor Shower

October 9 – Radiating from the constellation Draco, the dragon, this northern hemisphere constellation will be spotted near the bright star of Vega. In 2022, the meteor shower is expected to peak around midnight on October 9th (so overnight from the 8th to 9th); this is prime stargazing time, despite the Full Moon that night.

Hunter’s Moon

October 9- This event might overlap with Draconid Meteor shower . The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be will be fully illuminated. This phase occurs at 20:55 UTC. This full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Hunters Moon because at this time of year the leaves are falling and the game is fat and ready to hunt. This moon has also been known as the Travel Moon and the Blood Moon.

Peak of the Orionid Meteor Shower

October 21 – The greatest night sky event in October is undoubtedly the Orionids meteor shower, which is expected to peak on October 21st this year. While the meteor shower occurs from October 16th to 30th, there may be up to 21 meteors per hour during the shower’s peak (likely in the early morning hours of the 21st).

Partial Solar Eclipse

October 25- October ends as we move into another phase of eclipses; in this case, it begins with a solar eclipse (and no preceding lunar eclipse) on October 25th. According to The partial eclipse will be visible to viewers in eastern Greenland, Iceland, northern and eastern Africa, the whole of the Middle East, almost all of Europe (sorry, Portugal!), Central Asia, eastern Russia, and India.