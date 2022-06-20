Summer Solstice: Ever imagined what could be done with a few extra hours of daylight? Well, a lot can happen over little more sunshine. It is that time of the year again when some countries get to enjoy the longest day of the year, the summer solstice. The summer solstice falls on June 21 every year. While it is not a great deal in India, for select countries in the northern hemisphere, it is a day of fun, frolic, and colourful jamboree. Also called the midsummer, the summer solstice marks the longest day and the shortest night. It is also officially the commencement of summer bidding adieu to the blooms of spring.Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: History And Significance And The Theme Chosen For This Year

Tracing the etymology, solstice means – sol (sun), sister (to stand still). It takes place twice a year as summer and winter solstice. This year, the summer solstice is set to occur at 5.14 am EDT (2.44 pm IST) in the northern hemisphere.

What and why is Summer Solstice

While solstice is celebrated for the whole day, as per astronomical definitions, it takes place at a particular time when the Earth tilt is maximum or minimum from the Sun. When the Earth's tilt is maximum towards the sun, it results in the longest day of the year. At this moment in time, the Sun shines bright over the Tropic of Cancer. It is said that the rotation of the Earth is roughly tilted to about 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the sun.

During the winter solstice in December, the opposite phenomenon takes place where the Earth is tilted farthest from the Sun making it the longest night and shortest day. Due to the tilt at the axis, all countries in the north of the equator experience daylight for over 12 hours while the ones in the southern hemisphere have day shorter than 12 hours.

Midsummer Trivia

The iconic Stonehenge, a Neolithic monument from the ancient ruins of England, brims with people on summer solstice. It is said the first rays of summer solstice Sun pass and enter the Stonehenge aligning with the Heel, but there is no clarity if it was actually built for marking the solstice. There is a lot to explore in its vestiges. It is also of spiritual importance for the people

In few countries like Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and many more, midsummer festivities take place. At some places people perform the traditional ring dance, with freshly plucked flower make wreaths to hang on maypoles and in places like Alaska, they also have a special baseball game

In Pagan folklore, legend has it that people in early times wore protective garlands to ward off evil spirits which were believed to appear on the summer solstice

While it is common knowledge that the summer solstice is known as midsummer, the first day of Summer, the Wiccans and Neopagans groups call it Litha. It is also celebrated as St. John’s Day to commemorate the birth of John the Baptist.

While in India many pass the day as any other ordinary day, let us make a cherishable day with more sunshine to bask in.