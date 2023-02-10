Home

Video: Big Chunk Breaks Off Sun’s Surface, Leaves Scientists Stumped! Watch Why

New activity around the Sun has left scientist surprised with tornado like swirls around its north pole.

Every now and then something big happens in the enigmatic universe that leaves the scientists baffled, mostly. This time, the huge fireball has stumped everyone after a never seen like before event took place. A big chunk broke off from the biggest star and created a tornado like swirl around its northern pole. The beautiful phenomena was captured by none other than the powerful James Webb Space Telescope.

The sun keeps emitting solar flares, called prominence, and thus scientists closely monitor the activities around the fireball as it sometimes tend to disrupt communication on earth.

Watch Video: Piece Breaks Off Sun’s Surface

Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather forecaster tweeted a video of the same from her social media handle on February 2

Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun’s atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated! pic.twitter.com/1SKhunaXvP — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) February 2, 2023

Unusual activity typically occurs at the sun’s 55 degree latitudes once every 11-year solar cycle, according to experts, but this incident is stumping researchers.

A prominence is a large, bright feature that extends outward from the sun’s surface. Other filament tear-aways have been observed in the past — not like this, though, reported the New York Post.Solar physicist Scott McIntosh, the deputy director at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, told Space.com that researchers aren’t sure what causes such a unique event.

“Once every solar cycle, it forms at the 55 degree latitude and it starts to march up to the solar poles,” McIntosh said. “It’s very curious. There is a big ‘why’ question around it. Why does it only move toward the pole one time and then disappears and then comes back, magically, three or four years later in exactly the same region?”

While experts admit it probably has something to do with the sun’s magnetic field, the rest remains a mystery due to humanity’s limited view of its star. Scientists can only view the sun from the “ecliptic plane,” or the geometric plane that contains the orbit of Earth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.