Home

Science

Super Blue Moon 2023 Tonight: Know When And How To Watch The Rare Celestial Event

Super Blue Moon 2023 Tonight: Know When And How To Watch The Rare Celestial Event

The night of August 30 and the early morning hours of August 31 are special for sky watchers as they will be able to see the Super Blue Moon 2023 tonight. What is the significance of this rare celestial event and how and when can this be watched, know here..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Sky watchers and moon lovers are in for a treat as on the night of August 30, i.e. today, they will be able to see the Super Blue Moon 2023 which is an extremely rare celestial event. According to NASA, after today, this rare phenomenon will next be visible in January 2037, which is 14 years from now. According to space.com, the Super Blue Moon 2023 will rise at around 7:10 PM EDT and NASA says that the moon will be the brightest and the biggest two hours later; this will be the month’s second supermoon. Why is this celestial event rare, what is it’s significance and when and how can it be watched in India, read further to find out..

Trending Now

Super Blue Moon 2023: Meaning

‘Super Blue Moon’ is made up of two terms- Super Moon and Blue Moon; these are two different phenomenon that are coming together to make it more special with a ‘Super Blue Moon Night’. The moon today will be known as a ‘Super Moon’ because it appears significantly larger than usual as it is the closest to the earth when is full. As for today, the moon will only be 3,57,244 KM away from the earth. Apart from being a super moon, this is the second time in one month. i.e. August, that this full moon will appear; the first one appeared on August 1. This is the reason it may be called a Blue Moon. Together, sky watchers and moon lovers can watch a ‘Super Blue Moon’ tonight.

You may like to read

(The term ‘Super Blue Moon’ has nothing to do with the colour of the moon; a Super Blur Moon will be visible in a shade of Orange.)

Super Blue Moon 2023: Significance

As mentioned earlier, this rare celestial phenomenon is something one must not miss as this does not happen very frequently. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), after today, a Super Blue Moon will next be visible after about fourteen years, in January 2037. After January 2037, it can be seen in March 2037. Many astrologers believe that this celestial event brings good luck and fortune; according to Hindu calendar, the Super Blue Moon falls on Raksha Bandhan, which means it could have a significant impact on the relationships of siblings.

Super Blue Moon 2023: When And How To Watch in India

The Super Blue Moon 2023 will rise at 7:10 PM EDT on Wednesday and in India, it will be the early morning hours of August 31, around 4:40 AM IST. According to various reports, the Super Blue Moon will be at its brightest at around 8:37 PM EDT which will be about 6:07 AM IST on August 31. The super blue moon will be visible across the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES