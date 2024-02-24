Home

Science

5 SURPRISING Inventions Stemming From NASA Innovations You Didn’t Know About

5 SURPRISING Inventions Stemming From NASA Innovations You Didn’t Know About

From mobile phone camera to memory foam, here are five technologies that NASA played a key role in developing.

5 SURPRISING Inventions Stemming From NASA Innovations You Didn't Know About

The American agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA, launches several space missions and deploys multiple satellites in Earth’s orbit. However, we often wonder how these activities affect our daily lives. What if we tell you that these space explorations do impact our lives, particularly through technologies that we use daily? These technologies have their roots in the advanced scientific applications developed by NASA for space missions. We have curated a list of some inventions for which you have to thank the space agency.

Trending Now

Mobile Phone Cameras

In 1990, a team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory worked to create cameras that were small enough to fit in spacecrafts, without taking much space. The camera must also be high resolution to collect data. They developed Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor technology. Today, almost all digital cameras including those on the GoPro and many mobile phones, use CMOS technology.

You may like to read

Water Purifier

NASA developed Aerospace Compound for astronauts to provide them better way to purify the water in the space. Aerospace Compound blends together several types of glandular activated charcoal and other ingredients. The water purifier we use at home is also inspired by NASA’s Aerospace Compound.

Memory foam

in 1966, he space agency developed temper foam to absorb shock, offering protection on airplane seats. now, today the same foam is used everywhere from helping bedridden patients get rid of bedsores to insoles.

Smoke Detector

The sensor developed by NASA collects samples from air to determine the presence of combustion particles. Designed for use on space shuttle orbiters, this technology is used by all of us as smoke detector.

Wireless Headsets

Wireless headsets can be viewed as a modernized iteration of technology initially designed for astronauts by the space agency. Prior to this innovation, airplane pilots utilized bulky and uncomfortable headsets. This led NASA to commission a headset that could seamlessly fit inside an astronaut’s helmet without being overly heavy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.