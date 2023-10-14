Home

Surya Grahan Today: Check Solar Eclipse Time In India, Here’s How To Watch LIVE

Solar Eclipse of 2023: The Surya Grahan in October 2023, also called "Ring of Fire" eclipse, is scheduled to occur today, October 14. Here is the time of the astronomical phenomenon and where to watch it live.

New Delhi: Good news for the stargazers and people who like to witness the rare astronomical phenomenon as a spectacular Solar Eclipse will be visible on Saturday, October 14. Also referred to as the ‘Ring of Fire’ or ‘Annular Solar Eclipse’ this rare astronomical event coincides with Mahalaya, which signifies the start of Debi Paksha and is celebrated by devotees of Maa Durga a week before Durga Puja. While the Solar Eclipse or Ring of Fire will be observable across the Americas, it won’t be visible in India. However, there are alternative ways to experience this celestial event. Scroll through to discover when, where, and how to observe this rare Annular Solar Eclipse.

Surya Grahan 2023: Date and Time

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Start Time: 08:34 PM

End Time: 02:25 AM

Surya Grahan 2023: In Which Countries Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible?

This Solar Eclipse will be visible in various countries, including North America, Mexico, Antigua, Cuba, Venezuela, Jamaica, Bahamas, Colombia, and others.

Surya Grahan 2023: Will Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

However, the Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. People in the Northern Hemisphere will have the opportunity to watch or experience it. It’s important to note that there will not be any Sutak Time associated with this eclipse.

Surya Grahan 2023: When And Where To Watch Solar Eclipse

A Solar Eclipse, sometimes called a “Ring of Fire,” happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth. But when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, it’s too small to fully cover the Sun. So, it looks like a ring around the Sun from our perspective on Earth. This is called an Annular Solar Eclipse, and we’re expecting one on October 14, 2023.

NASA’s Mitzi Adams from the Marshall Space Flight Center describes it as a unique experience. It’s like someone places a bowl above Earth, right where you’re

Even though the Annular Solar Eclipse or “Ring of Fire” won’t be seen in India, people in the Western Hemisphere can witness it. It will be visible along a narrow path that stretches from Oregon to Texas in the USA, crossing over Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. In the meantime, a Partial Solar Eclipse will be viewable from Alaska to Argentina. standing. In the middle of the day, it gets darker, but you can still see light around the edges.

Surya Grahan 2023: How to watch Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring Of Fire LIVE

Watching an Annular Solar Eclipse with the naked eye is never safe. It’s essential to always use specialized eye protection made for solar viewing. Furthermore, looking at the Eclipse through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special solar filter can instantly cause severe eye injury.

The beginning of a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible at 8:06 am PT. The period of Annularity, when the “Ring of Fire” is visible, will last for approximately five minutes. The maximum coverage will occur at 9:18 am PT. You can find out when the Solar Eclipse will be visible in your area and what you can expect to see on the Great American Eclipse website and TimeandDate.com. You can also watch it live on NASA’s livestream at 11:30 am ET (9:00 pm IST) on Eclipse Day. Click here.

