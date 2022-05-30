Meteor shower: Night gazers and sky lovers, get ready to witness one of the most vivid and glinting meteor showers starting tonight. According to an independent US-based agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Tau Herculids meteor shower will dazzle the sky on the night of May 30 continuing till early morning of May 31, and it is expected to be the most brightest meteor shower in years.Also Read - 2,00,000 Times Brighter Than Sun: NASA Captures Breathtaking Image Of Herschel 36 | Check Picture Here

With their binoculars and telescopes set on tables, astronomy enthusiasts are excited as this meteor shower taps the potential to turn into a meteor storm. However, NASA has also said that, "sometimes events like this don't live up to expectations – it happened with the 2019 Alpha Monocerotid shower. And some astronomers predict a dazzling display of Tau Herculids could be a "hit or miss."

Will a new #meteorshower, the tau Herculids, put on a spectacular show the night of May 30-31? Maybe, maybe not. But if you have clear weather, the moonless sky should be beautiful for stargazing anyway.

A study published in the 2009 Spitzer observations said that some fragments of the comet are moving fast enough to give us . NASA also stated that, “if the fragments from the comet were ejected with speeds greater than twice the normal speeds—fast enough to reach Earth—we might get a meteor shower.”

About Tau Herculids

This most anticipated meteor shower of the month, appears to originate from the Tau Herculis star. As per NASA reports, Earth will pass through the debris trails of a broken comet called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3, which is the parent comet.

First discovered in Kyoto, Japan in 1930, this comet fragmented into pieces back in 1995. It was unheeded until 1970 and only became conspicuous because it was 600 times brighter than its previous appearance.

It was named after the two German observers – Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann. Predictably an intense meteor shower, the Tau Herculids would be the debris extracted from the fragments of SW3 or 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann.

Where and How to Watch?

Clear dark skies in North America could be the best suited canvas for witnessing the meteor shower. The peak time is said to be 1 am on East Coast and 10 pm on West Coast. People in Central and South America, southeastern Canada and Mexico will be able to watch it. Unfortunately, it will be a missed opportunity for Indians as it would be daytime here. But, they can tune into live streams online as and when the shower begins.