The Doomsday Vault: A Secure Storage Facility That Holds Key To Our Survival In Case Of Apocalypse

The Doomsday Vault (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: On the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, a biological Noah’s Ark sits tucked away beneath a mountain. The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is a secure storage facility where millions of seed samples of food grains from around the globe are preserved. In the event of a global catastrophe, such as a nuclear war or a climate catastrophe, the vault may be utilized to save the genetic diversity of our food crops.

The vault was constructed in 2008 with assistance from the Norwegian government and the Global Crop Diversity Trust. It is located on the island of Spitsbergen, about 1,300 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle.

Doomsday Vault

The Global Seed Vault has been termed the ‘doomsday’ vault, which conjures up an idea of a store of seeds for use in the event of a cataclysm or an apocalyptic occurrence. But the risks and much smaller, localized damage that gene banks around the world face are what the vault was made to guard against.

“The whole of humanity relies on the genetic diversity of crops maintained in the world’s gene banks, and the Seed Vault is the last line of defence against the loss of that diversity,” Sandra Borch, Minister of Agriculture and Food for Norway was quoted saying by the Hindu.

The Global Seed Vault: Cloaked in Secrecy

Since its opening in 2008, the Global Seed Vault in the Norwegian Arctic has been the focus of countless internet apocalypse conspiracy theories. Now, to commemorate the vault’s 15th birthday, everyone is invited on a virtual tour to glimpse inside the huge collection of tubers, rice, grains, and other seeds concealed behind five sets of metal doors deep under the mountain, as per a report in the Guardian.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is a remote facility located on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. The vault is nicknamed the ‘doomsday vault’ because it is designed to store seeds in the event of a global catastrophe. The vault is located in a remote location to protect it from war, terrorism, and other threats.

What Do The Viewers Say

Bente Naeverdal, a property manager who oversees the day-to-day operation of the vault, says that the remote location of the vault is one of its most important features. “It is away from the places on earth where you have war and terror, everything maybe you are afraid of in other places,” she says. “It is situated in a safe place”, she added as per the Time report.

In 2022, Oreo created an asteroid-proof vault in Norway to store cookies and their respective recipe inspired from the Global Seed Vault, as per Business Standards.

Check Out This Video From CNN:

Water breached the Arctic's "Doomsday" seed vault, one of humanity's last hopes after a global catastrophe. https://t.co/lxFYZ8E5pd pic.twitter.com/gMj0A0o69F — CNN Tech (@cnntech) May 23, 2017

The remote location of the vault is also a key factor in its ability to maintain a stable temperature. The vault is located in permafrost, which is permanently frozen ground. This ensures that the seeds in the vault will remain frozen even in the event of a power outage.

