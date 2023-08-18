Home

Why Chandrayaan-3 Is Taking Longer Than Russia’s Luna-25 To Reach Moon | EXPLAINED

Russia's Luna-25 and India's Chandrayaan-3 are in a tight race to make a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon for the first time and even though the Luna-25 was launched weeks after Chandrayaan-3, it could land on Moon two days earlier.

New Delhi: Two spacecraft – one built by India and the other by Russia – are hurtling on missions towards our Moon by very different routes. Russia’s Luna-25 and India’s Chandrayaan-3 are in a tight race to make a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon for the first time and even though the Luna-25 was launched weeks after Chandrayaan-3, it could land on Moon two days earlier. The scheduled landing of Luna-25 is on August 21-23 and Chandrayaan-3 is also expected to land on August 23-24. Both the missions are designed differently with different research objectives.

Russia is making its first visit to the moon since 1976, when its Soviet-era sample return mission dubbed Luna-24 took place. Luna-25 launched on Aug. 10 and, having taken a more direct route to the moon, could make a landing attempt as soon as Aug. 21. The primary objective of the Luna-25 mission is to meticulously investigate the elemental structure of the lunar surface, alongside the constituents of its tenuous atmospheric envelope, encompassing plasma and particulate matter.

Lander separates from Chandrayaan

Chandrayaan-3 mission on Thursday achieved a major milestone when its Lander Module carrying the rover inside successfully separated from the Propulsion Module to be on course for an unprecedented soft-landing on the moon’s south pole planned on August 23. The Lander Module comprising the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan is now ready to be lowered to an orbit that takes it closer to the moon’s surface. The soft landing on the lunar south pole is scheduled at 5.47 pm next Wednesday.

Which will land first?

A key factor in when these spacecraft will land is the timing of the sun’s trajectory. The sun must be rising over these probes’ respective landing spots because sunlight will provide power for the spacecraft on the surface. Another factor has to do with when the probes’ orbits will pass over the landing sites. Both Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-3 will be in polar lunar orbits, with the moon rotating below as they orbit above, Space.com reported.

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is targeting a landing site at 69.37˚S 32.35˚E. The sun will rise over this area early on Aug. 21 GMT, meaning lighting will be suitable for the solar-powered Vikram lander and Pragyan rover by the time it lands around 17:47 IST (1217 GMT, 08:17 a.m. EDT) on Aug. 23.

As per the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, Luna-25 is targeting the Boguslawsky crater at 72.9˚S 43.2˚E. As this region is farther east, the sun will rise earlier over this site (Aug. 20), meaning the partially solar-powered Luna-25 may be able to land earlier as well. It will, however, depend on the lunar orbit Luna-25 enters and Roscosmos’ plan.

Vikram and Pragyan are solar powered and have a mission lifetime of one lunar daytime (around 14 Earth days), so landing early will be important to how much they can achieve in the time they have. Luna-25, however, comes packed with a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG) which will supply heat and power needed to keep the lander working for at least a year, meaning a landing time early in the local lunar day may not be such a priority.

Why Chandrayaan-3 Is Taking Longer

The simple answer is because ISRO, unlike the Russians, the Chinese and the Americans, does not have a rocket powerful enough to put Chandrayaan-3 on a direct path to the Moon. In the case of Apollo missions, including Apollo 11, a direct trajectory called Translunar Injection (TLI) was used. The Saturn V launch vehicle propelled the Apollo spacecraft into Earth orbit first.

From there, a powerful engine burn was executed to send the spacecraft on a trajectory directly towards the Moon. The spacecraft was directed to the LTT through a single six-minute-long burn of the Saturn rocket’s third stage, akin to a slingshot effect.

This direct path allowed the NASA’s Apollo missions to reach the lunar surface relatively quickly, within a few days.

Russia’s Luna-25 would also follow a somewhat similar approach.

Chandrayaan-3, however, is following a very different trajectory. The mission used series of Earth orbits and engine burns to gradually increase the spacecraft’s speed and position it for a lunar insertion. This multi-step approach used by the ISRO for the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions requires more time but allows for the use of relatively less powerful launch vehicles.

About Chandrayaan-3

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon’s surface after the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had recently said the most critical part of the landing is the process of bringing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and that the ability to transfer the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction is the “trick we have to play” here.

The rover, which has a mission life of 1 lunar day (14 Earth days), also has another payload Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

