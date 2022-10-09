Time Travel: Do you believe in time travel? Does the concept of going in forward and backfoward intrigue you? Well, then here is yet another news pertaining to time travel that will leave you in splits. In another one of those bizarre internet things, a self proclaimed time traveler has emerged. (Back to Future much?) The time traveler is identified as Eno Alairic who recently uploaded a video on Tik Tok and has issued 5 warnings for 5 catastrophic events that will seemingly change the fate of Earth.Also Read - Starry Nights: 5 Astronomical Events In October You Just Can't Miss

As reported by the Sun, He suggests it is just months away that humans will have an interaction with aliens as they will crash on the planet in a giant meteor. He predicts that aliens will land up on Earth on December 8

DAYS PREDICTED BY TIME TRAVELLER

The clip, which received 32,400 likes, read: “ATTENTION! Yes, I am a real time traveller from the year 2671, remember these five dates to come.

November 30, 2022: The James Webb telescope finds a planet that is a mirrored version of Earth. December 8, 2022: A large meteor hits Earth containing new types of metals and alien species. February 6, 2023: A group of 4 teenagers discover ancient ruins and a device that opens a wormhole to other galaxies. March 23, 2023: A team of scientists exploring the Mariana Trench find ancient species. March 23, 2023: A team of scientists exploring the Mariana Trench find ancient species.

TikTok users were left divided by the out-of-this-world predictions.

However, this is not the first time that the self-proclaimed time traveller has issued warnings about the future. The content creator had earlier predicted the discovery of 3- ft spider, an 18 ft beat and a 1ft ant, next year.