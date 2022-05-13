Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is going to be occur on May 15 and May 16, 2022 according to the different time zones. As per Hindu Mythology, the Lunar Eclipse always falls on Full Moon (Purnima Tithti). This lunar eclipse, the moon will turn a deep, rusty red color during this eclipse, hence, the name blood moon lunar eclipse. NASA has confirmed that the eclipse is going to be a partial one and will be visible to the ones in South and West Asia, Africa, parts of the Indian ocean, entire South America, most parts of North America and a few islands in the Pacific as well as the Atlantic oceans. It will not be visible in India. The Lunar Eclipse will be effective for 5 hours 17 minutes.Also Read - First Image of Massive Black Hole at Centre of Our Milky Way Galaxy Revealed. Take A Look Here

Which Cities will see total lunar eclipse?

The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in most parts of the southern hemisphere. While it will not be visible in India, parts of South America, Europe, and middle-east nations will see a glimpse of the Moon turning blood red over the weekend. Also Read - Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 Returns! When and Where to See, Here's All About This Special Chandra Grahan

The eclipse will be visible in Rome, Brussels, London, Paris, Havana, Johannesburg, Lagos, Madrid, Madrid, Santiago, Washington DC, New York, Guatemala City, Rio de Janeiro, and Chicago among others. While these cities will see a total lunar eclipse, the partial eclipse will be visible in Ankara, Cairo, Honolulu, Budapest, and Athens. Also Read - Potentially Hazardous Asteroid '418135' to Zoom Past Earth on Thursday: NASA | All You Need to Know

In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra.

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time and where to watch

According to NASA, the eclipse is scheduled to begin at 10:10 p.m. EDT on 15 May 2022 and 7:40 a.m. IST on 16 May 2022.

Do you need special glasses to watch Lunar Eclipse?

No. Experts say lunar eclipses are totally safe to look at without any eye protection. On the other hand, solar eclipses — when the moon moves in front of the sun — are very dangerous to look at without wearing special eye protection. That’s why many of us wore those funny-looking cardboard glasses during the Great American Solar Eclipse in August 2017.

Why does the Moon turn red?

During the partial lunar eclipse, stargazers will get to witness a red-tinted Moon also called the ‘Blood Moon’. A lunar eclipse, as we know, occurs when the Earth comes in between the sun and the Moon. NASA explains that when this happens, the Moon takes on a dim and reddish hue during the period of totality. This happens because even though the Moon is fully immersed in Earth’s shadow at that time, red wavelengths of sunlight fall onto the Moon’s surface after filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere.

“One way to think of this is that a total lunar eclipse shows us a projection of all the sunrises and sunsets happening on the planet at that moment”, NASA says.

Notably, a lunar eclipse begins with a phase called the Penumbra, when the Moon enters the faint outer shadow of the Earth. This phase is followed by the Numbra phase wherein the Moon enters Earth’s dark inner shadow which, unlike Penumbra, is clearly visible.